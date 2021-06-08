Social Media Marketer

Boutique Marketing Agency based in Cape Town is seeking a Social Media Marketer / Digital Marketing who is an all-rounder to join their dynamic team.

Salary is negotiable depending on qualifications and experience.

Requirements:

2 – 3 years’ experience working in a Digital Marketing Agency (ESSENTIAL and non-negotiable – candidate who do not meet this requirement will not be considered)

A minimum of Certificate / Diploma (ESSENTIAL)

Excellent knowledge of and experience in Facebook, Instagram,Twitter, and LinkedIn

Excellent knowledge of and experience in Facebook Ads Manager / Business Suite

Proficient in social reporting tools and analytics

Create and maintain content calendars

Post relevant content in accordance with the content calendar

Review user-generated comments and posts in a quick and timelymanner

Respond to comments, when appropriate, in order to foster apositive community and add value to the user’s experience

Enforce the social media guidelines as defined by the brand

Up to date with latest trends and a keen interest in digital marketingnews and trends

Brainstorm ideas and concepts with the marketing team

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel)

Excellent work standards

Self-motivated & disciplined

Strong conceptual skills

Exceptional writing skills, inclusive of grammar and spelling

Strong time-management skills

Ability to cope under pressure

Impeccable attention to detail

Confident presentation skills

Experience with client facing

Experience creating / editing WordPress developed websites

Experience with Paid Media

Experience with Google Analytics, Tag Manager and Data Studio

Experience with Adobe Photoshop

Personal Skills / Attributes:

Confident

Enthusiastic

Dynamic

Energetic

Self-motivated

Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Digital Marketing Experience

Digital Marketing

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook Ads Manager

Google Analytics

Adobe Photoshop

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Boutique Marketing Agency

Learn more/Apply for this position