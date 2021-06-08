Boutique Marketing Agency based in Cape Town is seeking a Social Media Marketer / Digital Marketing who is an all-rounder to join their dynamic team.
Salary is negotiable depending on qualifications and experience.
Requirements:
- 2 – 3 years’ experience working in a Digital Marketing Agency (ESSENTIAL and non-negotiable – candidate who do not meet this requirement will not be considered)
- A minimum of Certificate / Diploma (ESSENTIAL)
- Excellent knowledge of and experience in Facebook, Instagram,Twitter, and LinkedIn
- Excellent knowledge of and experience in Facebook Ads Manager / Business Suite
- Proficient in social reporting tools and analytics
- Create and maintain content calendars
- Post relevant content in accordance with the content calendar
- Review user-generated comments and posts in a quick and timelymanner
- Respond to comments, when appropriate, in order to foster apositive community and add value to the user’s experience
- Enforce the social media guidelines as defined by the brand
- Up to date with latest trends and a keen interest in digital marketingnews and trends
- Brainstorm ideas and concepts with the marketing team
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel)
- Excellent work standards
- Self-motivated & disciplined
- Strong conceptual skills
- Exceptional writing skills, inclusive of grammar and spelling
- Strong time-management skills
- Ability to cope under pressure
- Impeccable attention to detail
- Confident presentation skills
- Experience with client facing
- Experience creating / editing WordPress developed websites
- Experience with Paid Media
- Experience with Google Analytics, Tag Manager and Data Studio
- Experience with Adobe Photoshop
Personal Skills / Attributes:
- Confident
- Enthusiastic
- Dynamic
- Energetic
- Self-motivated
Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
About The Employer:
Boutique Marketing Agency