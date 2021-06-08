Social Media Marketer

Jun 8, 2021

Boutique Marketing Agency based in Cape Town is seeking a Social Media Marketer / Digital Marketing who is an all-rounder to join their dynamic team.

Salary is negotiable depending on qualifications and experience.

Requirements:

  • 2 – 3 years’ experience working in a Digital Marketing Agency (ESSENTIAL and non-negotiable – candidate who do not meet this requirement will not be considered)
  • A minimum of Certificate / Diploma (ESSENTIAL)
  • Excellent knowledge of and experience in Facebook, Instagram,Twitter, and LinkedIn
  • Excellent knowledge of and experience in Facebook Ads Manager / Business Suite
  • Proficient in social reporting tools and analytics
  • Create and maintain content calendars
  • Post relevant content in accordance with the content calendar
  • Review user-generated comments and posts in a quick and timelymanner
  • Respond to comments, when appropriate, in order to foster apositive community and add value to the user’s experience
  • Enforce the social media guidelines as defined by the brand
  • Up to date with latest trends and a keen interest in digital marketingnews and trends
  • Brainstorm ideas and concepts with the marketing team
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel)
  • Excellent work standards
  • Self-motivated & disciplined
  • Strong conceptual skills
  • Exceptional writing skills, inclusive of grammar and spelling
  • Strong time-management skills
  • Ability to cope under pressure
  • Impeccable attention to detail
  • Confident presentation skills
  • Experience with client facing
  • Experience creating / editing WordPress developed websites
  • Experience with Paid Media
  • Experience with Google Analytics, Tag Manager and Data Studio
  • Experience with Adobe Photoshop

Personal Skills / Attributes:

  • Confident
  • Enthusiastic
  • Dynamic
  • Energetic
  • Self-motivated

Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Digital Marketing Experience
  • Digital Marketing
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn
  • Facebook Ads Manager
  • Google Analytics
  • Adobe Photoshop

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Boutique Marketing Agency

Learn more/Apply for this position