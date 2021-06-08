An exctiting opportunity for a Social Media Strategist exist with a Global FMCG company in Braynston. The Social Media Strategist will be responsible for planning, developing, rolling-out, tracking and optimising Social media initiatives that will expand Business Brand awareness, grow Digital audiences and channel prospects to the company’s parties and sales force.
- Set up a framework to integrate social media initiatives at all levels of the organization, across markets
- Interface with product marketing, training, and sales departments to develop collateral relevant to target consumer and sales force audiences
- Steer the local markets in design, build and maintenance of our social media presence
- Develop standards and policies for the sales force use of social media
- Plan and execute web, SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media and display advertising campaigns
- Identify the channels that work best for the messages we are promoting and the people we want to engage with
- Partner with Public Relations third party to tie in and leverage social media for launch strategies
- Evaluate emerging trends, provide recommendation for adoption where appropriate
- Measure and report performance of digital marketing campaigns, and assess against goals (ROI and KPIs)
- Identify trends and insights, and optimize spend and performance based on the insights
- Collaborate with internal teams to create landing pages and optimize user experience
- Evaluate and improve end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touch points
- Collaborate with agencies and other vendor partners
- Manage media budget, creative assets, including working with designers, managing approvals from legal, compliance, and other stakeholders
Experience and Qualification:
- Degree in Communications, PR, Marketing or a related field
- 5+ years of experience in digital marketing either in a multinational company or in an international agency
- Demonstrable experience leading and managing SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media and display advertising campaigns
- Highly creative with experience in identifying target audiences and devising campaigns that engage, inform & motivate
- Ability to create written content that is relevant to our target audience
- Ability to conceptualize and articulate digital content strategy and get buy-in from cross-functional partners
- Solid knowledge of website analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics)
- Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in online marketing and measurement
Desired Skills:
- Google Analytics
- Budget Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma