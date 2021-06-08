Social Media Strategist

Jun 8, 2021

An exctiting opportunity for a Social Media Strategist exist with a Global FMCG company in Braynston. The Social Media Strategist will be responsible for planning, developing, rolling-out, tracking and optimising Social media initiatives that will expand Business Brand awareness, grow Digital audiences and channel prospects to the company’s parties and sales force.

  • Set up a framework to integrate social media initiatives at all levels of the organization, across markets
  • Interface with product marketing, training, and sales departments to develop collateral relevant to target consumer and sales force audiences
  • Steer the local markets in design, build and maintenance of our social media presence
  • Develop standards and policies for the sales force use of social media
  • Plan and execute web, SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media and display advertising campaigns
  • Identify the channels that work best for the messages we are promoting and the people we want to engage with
  • Partner with Public Relations third party to tie in and leverage social media for launch strategies
  • Evaluate emerging trends, provide recommendation for adoption where appropriate
  • Measure and report performance of digital marketing campaigns, and assess against goals (ROI and KPIs)
  • Identify trends and insights, and optimize spend and performance based on the insights
  • Collaborate with internal teams to create landing pages and optimize user experience
  • Evaluate and improve end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touch points
  • Collaborate with agencies and other vendor partners
  • Manage media budget, creative assets, including working with designers, managing approvals from legal, compliance, and other stakeholders

Experience and Qualification:

  • Degree in Communications, PR, Marketing or a related field
  • 5+ years of experience in digital marketing either in a multinational company or in an international agency
  • Demonstrable experience leading and managing SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media and display advertising campaigns
  • Highly creative with experience in identifying target audiences and devising campaigns that engage, inform & motivate
  • Ability to create written content that is relevant to our target audience
  • Ability to conceptualize and articulate digital content strategy and get buy-in from cross-functional partners
  • Solid knowledge of website analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics)
  • Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in online marketing and measurement

Desired Skills:

  • Google Analytics
  • Budget Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

