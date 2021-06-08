Social Media Strategist

An exctiting opportunity for a Social Media Strategist exist with a Global FMCG company in Braynston. The Social Media Strategist will be responsible for planning, developing, rolling-out, tracking and optimising Social media initiatives that will expand Business Brand awareness, grow Digital audiences and channel prospects to the company’s parties and sales force.

Set up a framework to integrate social media initiatives at all levels of the organization, across markets

Interface with product marketing, training, and sales departments to develop collateral relevant to target consumer and sales force audiences

Steer the local markets in design, build and maintenance of our social media presence

Develop standards and policies for the sales force use of social media

Plan and execute web, SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media and display advertising campaigns

Identify the channels that work best for the messages we are promoting and the people we want to engage with

Partner with Public Relations third party to tie in and leverage social media for launch strategies

Evaluate emerging trends, provide recommendation for adoption where appropriate

Measure and report performance of digital marketing campaigns, and assess against goals (ROI and KPIs)

Identify trends and insights, and optimize spend and performance based on the insights

Collaborate with internal teams to create landing pages and optimize user experience

Evaluate and improve end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touch points

Collaborate with agencies and other vendor partners

Manage media budget, creative assets, including working with designers, managing approvals from legal, compliance, and other stakeholders

Experience and Qualification:

Degree in Communications, PR, Marketing or a related field

5+ years of experience in digital marketing either in a multinational company or in an international agency

Demonstrable experience leading and managing SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media and display advertising campaigns

Highly creative with experience in identifying target audiences and devising campaigns that engage, inform & motivate

Ability to create written content that is relevant to our target audience

Ability to conceptualize and articulate digital content strategy and get buy-in from cross-functional partners

Solid knowledge of website analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics)

Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in online marketing and measurement

Desired Skills:

Google Analytics

Budget Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position