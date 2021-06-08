Software Engineer – JAVA

The Role:

  • Design and maintain technical system requirements based on business needs.
  • Develop backend applications based on approved specifications and prototypes.
  • Develop, test, debug and maintain application code.
  • Develop, update and maintain technical documentation.
  • Integrate existing as well as new applications onto Online, Mobile, Broad band & Broadcast platforms.
  • Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging.
  • Write clean code with tests to develop functional backend applications in line with industry best practices and principles.
  • Integrate to application monitoring tool to be able troubleshoot and debug applications.
  • Continuously review and improve application performance.
  • Support and improve legacy applications.
  • Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.

Skills and Experience: Below is a further breakdown of the Back-End Developer profile.

  • Java Spring with development experience around REST services
  • Document Databases
  • Understanding around Design Considerations around High Availability Services with regards to:
  • Scalability
  • Reliability (usage of message queues preferably RabbitMQ)
  • Security
  • Caching
  • Java
  • Spring Boot
  • ASP.Net MVC and C# (advantageous)
  • AWS ECS and CDK
  • MongoDB
  • REST Services
  • Docker (advantageous)

