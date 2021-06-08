State Accountant: Management Accounting 12 months contract

KPI

Financial Control

a) Request BAS reports for preparation of expenditure control and distribution to respective managers and programmes’s budget coordinators

b) Conduct budget confirmation for various units

Budget maintenance

a) Assist in capturing the DST original budget on BAS

b) Funds shifted accurately and completely as per the units request

c) Identify wrongfully posted expenditure and pass journals to correct expenditure under goods and services

d) Capture the adjustment (virement,rollovers, adjustment) on BAS

ENE process

a) Check the accuracy of audited outcome on the ENE database (per programme, subprogramme and economic classification

Knowledge

A) Knowledge and understanding of budget processes

b) Knowledge and understanding of the PFMA

c) Knowledge and understanding of Treasury Regulationsd) Knowledge and understanding of financial standards (accounting standards)e) Knowledge and understanding of Public Service Regulation.

Skills

a) Management accounting and Financial Management skill

b) Budgeting skills

c) Communications skills

d) Report writing skills

e) Negotiations skills

f) Computer literacy skill

Experience

a) At least 2 year relevant experience in accounting.

QUALIFICATIONS

a) National Diploma / degree NQF 6 in Finance or Commerce.

Desired Skills:

see abvoe spec

Learn more/Apply for this position