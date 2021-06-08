Systems Architect

Our JSE listed client in the financial industry is looking for a Systems Architect with experience in Software Development specialising in JAVA and J2EE to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

Define the systems architecture, standards, and methodologies in accordance with industry best practices.

Ensure the good functioning of the System Architecting Process. Serve as the high-level designer of the systems to be implemented.

Establish the basic structure of the system, defining the essential core design features and elements that provide the framework for all that follows.

Provide the architects view of the users’ vision for what the system needs to be and do, and the paths along which it must be able to evolve, and strive to maintain the integrity of that vision as it evolves during detailed design and implementation.

Adhere to enterprise architecture standards, procedures, policies.

Match system requirements with IT strategy and objectives.

Balance system properties with internal design properties.

Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.

Manage consistency across the various organizational and design boundaries.

Maintain repository of systems architecture artefacts

Monitor high-level system performance

Data Security Management

Develop systems architectures containing logical models of the components and interfaces involved.

Produce detailed component specifications from systems architectures, taking into consideration the intended uses of the architectures as a whole.

Translate component specifications into detailed designs for implementation using selected products.

Produce documentation for systems architectures, making sensible use of both text and graphics (UML).

Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within own area(s) of expertise.

Experience and requirements

Completed BSc Degree

2 year’s experience in an architectural role

Min 6 years exposure to software development in Java and J2EE

Min 3 year’s experience in a technical lead / governance role.

SDLC. Project Management. Systems Architecture

Technologies [Java, JavaEE, SQL, UML, JMS, MOM, Web-Services, JSON, RESTful, SOAP, EJB, Camel]

Technical Architecture, Process & Data Mapping, Entity Diagram mapping Advanced Problem solving. Analytical and systemic thinking.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java

JavaEE

SQL

UML

JMS

MOM

Web-Services

JSON

RESTful

SOAP

EJB

Camel

