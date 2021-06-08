Technical Support/Business Analyst (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic FinTech company in Joburg seeks a highly analytical & solutions-driven Technical Support/Business Analyst to join its team. The core role will entail being responsible for the analysis, documentation, testing and implementation of business and technical requirements for new and enhanced functionality with the client services Funds IT team. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12, formal SQL & Testing training, at least 2 years experience in the Financial Industry preferably CIS or Mutual Funds understand Retirement & Unit Trusts, 1 year in a First or 2nd-Line Support role and Testing role, SQL scripting & training, experience with software implementation projects with experience with Project Teams preferred and UI Design, knowledge of SDLC and experience with documentation of requirements including gap analysis and feasibility [URL Removed] to Day function Provide First Line Support for business systems.

Work according to Agile Methodology, including: Perform root cause analysis and provide possible solutions.

Technical Requirement Analysis & Documentation.

Manage resolution until complete.

Perform Testing (Performance, Regression, Functional, Integration, UAT etc.).

Contribute to design for internal controls with the relevant technical teams.

Provide robust and continuous communication to clients and internal stakeholders and partners Liaise with internal and external stakeholders to gather requirements.

Support business processing when required.

Provide training content and facilitate training for users of technical solutions.

Attend the BA estimate meetings to provide high level estimates.

Change Management for releases/implementations Assist with learning and development and training/ knowledge transfer including training manual reviews.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Grade 12/Matric.

Formal SQL training or equivalent Diploma.

Formal Testing training.

Experience/Skills

Knowledge of the financial industry minimum 2 years (preferably CIS or Mutual Funds), understand Retirement & Unit Trusts.

Minimum 1 Year

First- or 2nd-Line Support role.

Technical analysis including Testing. Experience with software implementation projects preferred. Experience with working in Project Teams preferred. Experience in User Interface Design preferred. SQL scripting & training. Experience with documentation of requirements including gap analysis and feasibility studies. Knowledge of SDLC. Good general system knowledge. In-depth knowledge of specific systems worked on. Ability to work longer hours on occasion. Comfortable working from home and being managed by outcomes.



Advantageous –

Business Degree or Diploma (in related industry).

Experience working in DevOps teams and DevOps fundamentals.

Agile fundamentals.

Formal Business Analysis training.

ATTRIBUTES:

Commitment to excellence and delivery to customers.

Ability to quickly grasp new requirements and concepts.

Methodical, attention to detail and accuracy, with a strong work ethic and a focus on quality.

Lateral and critical thinker with the ability to solve problems.

Positive attitude.

Ability to be flexible and work in a stressful environment.

Must be calm, composed, and work well, under pressure.

Strong communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Self-starter with initiative.

Ability to prioritize efficiently.

Ability to guide and mentor others.

