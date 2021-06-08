Vulnerability Management Engineer

Role Purpose: As a Cyber Security Engineer within the Cyber Prevent team you will be tasked to ensure that the vulnerability management objectives are met, and that the vulnerability scanning platform is working efficiently as part of the overall vulnerability management process.

Your responsibilities will include, but not limited to

Installation, upgrade & maintenance of the vulnerability scanning tools.

Configure the vulnerability scanning tools in accordance with our standards and guidelines.

Engage and work with our vulnerability scanning tool vendor to resolve any platform issues.

Troubleshoot and identify false positive and escalate them to our vulnerability scanning vendor to resolve.

Do vulnerability remediation and CVE research.

Track and report on vulnerability remediation progress across the various business units.

Successfully resolve tickets raised by business with regards to vulnerability management within the agreed SLA time frames.

Help and guide operational support teams to resolve open vulnerabilities.

Drive scanning coverage and various vulnerability management KPIs.

Ensuring vulnerability management objectives are met.

Ideal Candidate for this role will have

Matric essential

Degree or National Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or other related fields.

Certifications in Qualys or Tenable or Rapid7

2 to 3 years+ in a vulnerability management engineering position in an established Service Provider or Corporate.

Proficiency or experience with multiple operating systems (Microsoft, Linux, Amazon AMI).

In depth hands-on experience with Vulnerability Scanning Tools like Qualys or Nessus.

Basic knowledge of networks technologies (protocols, design concepts, access control).

Basic knowledge of security technologies (firewalls and endpoint protection).

Basic IT infrastructure technical and problem-solving skills.

Familiar with securing environments and applying security best practices.

Familiar with containerization technologies (such as Docker and Kubernetes.)

Experience with threat and vulnerability management policies, systems and remediations.

Knowledge of the vulnerability management process.

Learn more/Apply for this position