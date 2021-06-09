Accountant at Headhunters

Our client, in the retail industry and based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ an experienced Accountant. B Com / ND Financial Accounting and 3 years working experience secures!

Responsibilities

Manage all accounting transactions.

Prepare budget forecasts.

Publish financial statements in time.

Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings.

Reconcile accounts payable and receivable.

Ensure timely bank payments.

Compute taxes and prepare tax returns.

Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements.

Payroll using VIP or Pastel Payroll.

Requirements

B Com / ND Financial Accounting

Min 3 years working experience

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

