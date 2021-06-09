BI Support Consultant at Deloitte 2

Purpose of Job/Role:Provide functional SAP BW support for customer requests (issues, problems and enhancements) within agreed schedules through analysis, configuration, testing and training of system modules. Details of the Job/Role:Role:Part of the Business Intelligence team. Expected to be able to support and enhance SAP BW and cross-skill into other BI technologies.Business (Stakeholder) Engagement: Engaging communication manner (written, verbal).

Eliciting needs and defining information requirements.

Presenting contextualised options, solutions and results in a visual and engaging manner. Leading: Providing a professional service delivery experience for business users.

Moderate, intermediate, and translate between the different stakeholders and contributors. Collaboration: Working well in a team.

Supporting team members. Analytical & Conceptual Thinking: Data Literacy: The ability to read, write and communicate data in context, including an understanding of data sources and constructs and the ability to describe the use case, the application and resulting value.

Information Literacy: The ability to know when there is a need for information; to be able to identify, locate, evaluate and effectively use that information for the issue or problem at hand.

Retail business knowledge and dynamics is essential for understanding data and information in context. The role requires the ability to keep in mind mental models of various data assets and interdependent business process relationships whenever working through analysis. Work Planning: Detailed knowledge of delivery life cycle associated with business intelligence solutions including but not limited to the key phases, core milestones, critical success factors, typical challenges and mitigation strategies.

Working with the architectural and solution delivery functions to establish detailed and achievable delivery plans. Data/ Information Governance: Contributing to, adhering to and enforcing data and information standards, processes, ways of working, policies, testing and quality assurance. Personal: Attributes: Self-driven, curious, passionate, problem-solver (root causes), thorough, detailed, accurate, responsible/ accountable and a team player who absorbs pressure positively.

Skills: Communication, social, relationship-building, influencing, documentation, analytical, consulting, training and presenting. Role Specific: Provide first and second line incident support to the business by analysing and clarifying the issue and resolving issues within the agreed operational and service level agreement (OLA/SLA) and communicating effectively to business users and colleagues. Map and trace data from system to system in order to solve any given business or system problems.

Ensure all support knowledge for resolving incidents and service requests are up-to-date.

Document or update functional specifications for system developments to be done and work with developers and data engineers on requirements.

Establish the root cause of repeated incidents and recommend resolutions or procedural process changes to relevant stakeholders.

Share resolution knowledge and experience with team.

Able to work on simultaneous assignments/complex projects.

Configure approved system changes or enhancements in SAP BW.

Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform unit and regression testing of system configuration or development changes before releasing the changes to QA/Regression and Production systems.

Escalate issues timeously to the BI Support Team Lead for support when a solution is not forthcoming.

Ensure business compliance to processes and procedures.

Actively monitor processes (e.g. daily batch jobs in the system, LFL setup and other operational activities).

Perform overnight standby.

Ensure alignment across SAP modules and any non-SAP systems.

Ensure consistency, completeness and clarity of own deliverables, and their acceptance by business stakeholders and BI colleagues.

Assist other team members whenever necessary.

Be prepared to cross-skill into other BI technologies (e.g. BOBJ, BPC, IS).

Develop enhancements (e.g. service requests) Minimum Qualification: Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Information Systems or equivalent combination of education and experience. Minimum Experience: 2 to 4 years SAP BW experience.

Exposure to a customer service environment.

Understanding of SAP ECC data structures, interfaces to SAP BW and non-SAP system integration.

Understanding of Retail is advantageous.