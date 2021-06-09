Business Development Manager

Required Qualifications
1. Bachelors degree Essential
2. MBA Advantageous
Technical Competencies & Experience:
1. Strong knowledge & experience in the commercial agricultural sector
2. Highly analytical & scientifically orientated, but logical
3. A high degree of computer literacy
4. Required to grow and retain existing accounts
5. Extensive marketing knowledge.
Behavioural Competencies:
1. Confident, with outstanding verbal, written communication skills and public speaking
2. Passionate about agriculture
3. Persuasive with great negotiation skills.
4. Target driven & results-orientated
Remuneration:
Competitive, market-related