Business Development Manager

Required Qualifications

1. Bachelors degree Essential

2. MBA Advantageous

Technical Competencies & Experience:

1. Strong knowledge & experience in the commercial agricultural sector

2. Highly analytical & scientifically orientated, but logical

3. A high degree of computer literacy

4. Required to grow and retain existing accounts

5. Extensive marketing knowledge.

Behavioural Competencies:

1. Confident, with outstanding verbal, written communication skills and public speaking

2. Passionate about agriculture

3. Persuasive with great negotiation skills.

4. Target driven & results-orientated

Remuneration:

Competitive, market-related

