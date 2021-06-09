Business Development Manager at Mustek

Our technology company requires a Business Development Representative with strong interpersonal and communication skills, a focus on organization, and enhanced multitasking abilities. Business to business sales, marketing and strategic analysis are important aspects of the position, along with exceptional negotiation skills and the ability to close [URL Removed] prospective accounts in targeted markets, pursue leads and follow through to a successful agreement.

Understand the target markets, including industry, company, project, company contacts and which market strategies can be used to attract clients.

Collaborate with design and sales teams to ensure that requirements are met.

Maintain relationships with current clients and identify new prospects within the area you have been assigned to.

Possess a strong understanding of our products, our competition in the industry and positioning.

Follow the latest industry developments and stay up-to-date on corporate competitors.

Excellent organizational skills, with emphasis on priorities and goal setting.

Superior presentation and communication skills, both written and verbal.

Technical skills required to understand and propose products or solutions by focusing on client requirements.

Ability to communicate information, whether technical or non-technical to staff members and customers, in a clear and concise manner.

Strong interpersonal and communication skillsKnowledge:

Business to business sales.