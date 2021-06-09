Chef

A food manufacturer in JHB is looking for a very particular person. Male or Female. This person must be totally committed to & love making & preparing food.

The job is to start up a new division which the candidate will Manage. The Candidate must be able to manage a facility that will include selling to the public, Mr.D, Uber Eats as well as own deliveries in the area. This person will be actively cooking & presenting various food products. Also, they would be required to update social media, online menus, and manage all stock, procurement & staff.

The facility needs to be outfitted & the candidate will need to be intimately involved in this process. Therefore, experience & confidence are essential traits.

The candidate must have a car & a valid driver’s license. Further, the candidate must only apply if they live in the JHB North area.

The position could be incentivized as well.

Only persons who are truly passionate about all things food should apply!

Please, no time wasters or chancers.

Only apply if you Really Love Food…….

Desired Skills:

chef

leader

experience

self starter

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Food manufacturer & Distributor in JHB North.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

