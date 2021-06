Claims Consultant

Claims Consultant with minimum 3 years’ relevant short term insurance claims experience, required to provide an exceptional service and claims advice to all stakeholders. Insurer experience with Personal Lines and Commercial Claims experience essential.

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent

RE5 essential

Short term insurance FAIS credits essential

Minimum 3 years’ Short Term Insurance Claims experience essential

Commercial and PL Claims experience essential

Insurer experience preferred

Responsibilities:

Claims administration

Claims notification and required documents

Process claims and recoveries

Appoint Assessors / Loss Adjusters

Apply policy terms and conditions

Record keeping on internal system

Liaise with all stakeholders re progress of claims

Claim validity and estimate value

Obtain quotes for products/services

Claims settlement

Recoveries

Cancellations

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

