Cold Calling Agents at The Conducive Group

Jun 9, 2021

Job Vacancy – Outbound Sale Brokers (Call Centre)

Why should you work for us?
Simple, we care and invest in our people. With us, you are not just a number but an intrinsic part of our business.

If you are looking for a break in your career to help you grow and realize your true potential within an outbound telesales environment, then we would like to explore an opportunity with you.

We offer a basic plus uncapped commission model with the ability to earn money across multiple product streams.

BASIC PLUS COMMISSION

Education and Experience

  • Matric
  • Proven telesales experience (minimum of 6 months)
  • Cold calling experience is a primary requirement

Key Competencies

  • High energy and discipline
  • Multi-lingual
  • Well-spoken
  • Confident
  • Persuasive
  • Proactive thinker
  • Resilient
  • Strong negotiation skills
  • Able to work within a high paced environment
  • Self-motivator

NB: We will only consider candidates who meet the above requirements with a minimum of 6 months experience in an outbound cold calling sales environment.

Please send cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Customer engagement
  • Strong work ethic
  • Strong communication skills
  • Driven
  • Go getter

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

About The Employer:

We are sales and business optimization experts.

We take a sustainable approach to the management of your sales workforce. Conducive offers customized outsourced solutions that reduce costs, boost sales and promote customer retention.

With a solid background across a broad spectrum of industries, Conducive’s team of well-trained staff leverages this expertise to improve your operations and grow your sales.

Our service capabilities are tailored to suit the requirements of corporates; SME’s and call center sales channels. To find out more please visit our website [URL Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position