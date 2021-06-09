Commercial Vehicle Diesel Technician

Jun 9, 2021

Commercial Vehicle Technician with completed trade test and excellent technical knowledge of trucks/commercial vehicles, required for a warranty claims position, with the opportunity to work remotely.

Minimum requirements:

  • Diesel Mechanic Trade test essential
  • 10 years’ Diesel/Commercial vehicle experience required
  • Experience in processing commercial warranty claims and/or insurance claims preferred
  • Passenger vehicle experience beneficial
  • Extensive understanding of all mechanical and electrical system applicable to commercial vehicles required
  • Background knowledge of modern repair techniques along with diagnostic and electronic procedures required

Responsibilities:

  • Handling claims authorisation and processing documents
  • Evaluating repair costs and invoice administration
  • Understand warranty/insurance documents and benefits
  • Handling claims queries – telephonic and email correspondence
  • Appoint and manage assessors
  • Compile technical report when requested
  • Monitor and maintain policy details and enforce policy claim procedures

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Diesel Mechanic
  • commercial vehicle technician
  • commercial vehicles
  • trucks

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

