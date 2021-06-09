Commercial Vehicle Diesel Technician

Commercial Vehicle Technician with completed trade test and excellent technical knowledge of trucks/commercial vehicles, required for a warranty claims position, with the opportunity to work remotely.
Minimum requirements:
- Diesel Mechanic Trade test essential
- 10 years’ Diesel/Commercial vehicle experience required
- Experience in processing commercial warranty claims and/or insurance claims preferred
- Passenger vehicle experience beneficial
- Extensive understanding of all mechanical and electrical system applicable to commercial vehicles required
- Background knowledge of modern repair techniques along with diagnostic and electronic procedures required
Responsibilities:
- Handling claims authorisation and processing documents
- Evaluating repair costs and invoice administration
- Understand warranty/insurance documents and benefits
- Handling claims queries – telephonic and email correspondence
- Appoint and manage assessors
- Compile technical report when requested
- Monitor and maintain policy details and enforce policy claim procedures
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful
