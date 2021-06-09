Commercial Vehicle Diesel Technician

Commercial Vehicle Technician with completed trade test and excellent technical knowledge of trucks/commercial vehicles, required for a warranty claims position, with the opportunity to work remotely.

Minimum requirements:

Diesel Mechanic Trade test essential

10 years’ Diesel/Commercial vehicle experience required

Experience in processing commercial warranty claims and/or insurance claims preferred

Passenger vehicle experience beneficial

Extensive understanding of all mechanical and electrical system applicable to commercial vehicles required

Background knowledge of modern repair techniques along with diagnostic and electronic procedures required

Responsibilities:

Handling claims authorisation and processing documents

Evaluating repair costs and invoice administration

Understand warranty/insurance documents and benefits

Handling claims queries – telephonic and email correspondence

Appoint and manage assessors

Compile technical report when requested

Monitor and maintain policy details and enforce policy claim procedures

