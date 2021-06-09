Company Secretary

Jun 9, 2021

Company Secretary Required

Location : Sandton

Responsibilities include:

  • Convening and servicing annual general meetings (AGMs)/meetings (producing agendas, taking minutes, conveying decisions, handling meeting correspondence and so on)
  • Providing legal, financial and/or strategic advice during and outside of meetings
  • Training directors and members of the senior leadership team on corporate governance matters
  • Keeping up to date with any regulatory or statutory changes and policies that might affect the organisation
  • Ensuring that policies are up to date and are approved
  • Providing support to the board or other committees on specific projects
  • Acting as a point of contact and building good relationships with shareholders
  • Implementing processes or systems to help ensure good management of the organisation or compliance with legislation
  • Writing reports
  • Collating information.
  • Office management
  • Risk management

Tasks include:

  • Managing office space and facilities
  • Identifying and monitoring risks to business performance
  • Administering pension schemes and share issues
  • Dealing with company/staff insurance policies
  • Managing contractual arrangements with suppliers/customers
  • Financial administration.

Qualifications Required

National Diploma related to law, finance, and business management.

Graduate program in corporate governance highly advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Secretarial
  • Legal Services
  • Legal Assistance

