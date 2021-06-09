Company Secretary Required
Location : Sandton
Responsibilities include:
- Convening and servicing annual general meetings (AGMs)/meetings (producing agendas, taking minutes, conveying decisions, handling meeting correspondence and so on)
- Providing legal, financial and/or strategic advice during and outside of meetings
- Training directors and members of the senior leadership team on corporate governance matters
- Keeping up to date with any regulatory or statutory changes and policies that might affect the organisation
- Ensuring that policies are up to date and are approved
- Providing support to the board or other committees on specific projects
- Acting as a point of contact and building good relationships with shareholders
- Implementing processes or systems to help ensure good management of the organisation or compliance with legislation
- Writing reports
- Collating information.
- Office management
- Risk management
Tasks include:
- Managing office space and facilities
- Identifying and monitoring risks to business performance
- Administering pension schemes and share issues
- Dealing with company/staff insurance policies
- Managing contractual arrangements with suppliers/customers
- Financial administration.
Qualifications Required
National Diploma related to law, finance, and business management.
Graduate program in corporate governance highly advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Secretarial
- Legal Services
- Legal Assistance