Creditors Clerk – Maitland

One of our long-standing clients in the Construction industry is currently looking for a Creditors Clerk, based at their offices in Maitland.
Desired Skills:
- Business-related qualification in bookkeeping
- accounting
- or financials
- +- 5 Years’ experience in similar position
About The Employer:
Hire Resolve invites all suitable candidates to apply by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed];. You can also contact Rachel on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website, [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.