Cyber Security Manager

Jun 9, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

IT Security Operations Management (Protect)

  • Functional owner of all security systems and services AV, VM, SEIM, DLP, Firewalls, SOC Monitoring,
  • Responsible for the management of the Red Team
  • Accountable to ensure all security systems are fully operational and providing the necessary protection
  • Accountable for the Management of all security operational processes vulnerability management, anti-virus management, network security management, Data Leakage Prevention, intrusion detection etc.
  • Accountable for the management of security services providers Service provider performance management,
  • Accountable to manage the Service Level Agreement monitoring and management.
  • Accountable to ensure Daily, weekly, monthly operational reporting (including performance management reporting)

Incident Management (Detect and Respond)

  • Accountable for 24 hours Cyber Threat Hunting from external and internal to the organisation
  • Accountable for the Daily monitoring, analysis and reporting of incidents and cyber related events
  • Accountable for the Daily monitoring and analysis of cyber related threats to the organisation
  • Accountable for the Investigation and analysis of potential incidents and the escalation to group technology CIO, CISO and Group business continuity management

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Education and Experience

  • Grade 12
  • Technology Degree
  • Offensive Security certified professional
  • Certified Information Security Professional
  • Certified Information security manager
  • 10 years experience in a Technology environment
  • 5 Years experience in Cyber Security operations
  • Advanced computer literacy.
  • Cyber security call logging experience for incident response
  • Knowledge on IT Cyber security and compliance principles will be required

Learn more/Apply for this position