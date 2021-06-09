Cyber Security Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION
IT Security Operations Management (Protect)
- Functional owner of all security systems and services AV, VM, SEIM, DLP, Firewalls, SOC Monitoring,
- Responsible for the management of the Red Team
- Accountable to ensure all security systems are fully operational and providing the necessary protection
- Accountable for the Management of all security operational processes vulnerability management, anti-virus management, network security management, Data Leakage Prevention, intrusion detection etc.
- Accountable for the management of security services providers Service provider performance management,
- Accountable to manage the Service Level Agreement monitoring and management.
- Accountable to ensure Daily, weekly, monthly operational reporting (including performance management reporting)
Incident Management (Detect and Respond)
- Accountable for 24 hours Cyber Threat Hunting from external and internal to the organisation
- Accountable for the Daily monitoring, analysis and reporting of incidents and cyber related events
- Accountable for the Daily monitoring and analysis of cyber related threats to the organisation
- Accountable for the Investigation and analysis of potential incidents and the escalation to group technology CIO, CISO and Group business continuity management
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Education and Experience
- Grade 12
- Technology Degree
- Offensive Security certified professional
- Certified Information Security Professional
- Certified Information security manager
- 10 years experience in a Technology environment
- 5 Years experience in Cyber Security operations
- Advanced computer literacy.
- Cyber security call logging experience for incident response
- Knowledge on IT Cyber security and compliance principles will be required