Developer .Net MVC

The main functions:
Development and Maintenance on new and existing systems
Development
- Effectively investigate, develop and maintain the Company’s in-house systems against the industry standards and the client requirements as part of an Agile team, working with senior developers
- Develop software code complaint with the Company technical and security standards and guidelines.
- Continuous system maintenance, bug fixes and enhancements as requested by the users.
- Understand and interpret technical system functionality and specification
- Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control
- Ensure you self-develop your development skills by researching your domain
Documentation
- Support the capturing of user stories and support senior developers with the impact and technical analysis where required
- Ensure that relevant knowledge of the system exist by developing on-going technical, user requirement and user manual documentation.
Testing
- Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems.
- Assist the testing team with functional testing and create documentation like test plans, test scripts as necessary.
Planning
- Contribute to Agile planning sessions and retrospectives
- Participate in Agile Ceremonies – Daily standups/SCRUM sessions.
Desired Skills:
- .Net MVC programming
- LINQ to SQL
- Sql Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
– Exposure to the full software life cycle
– 3 – 6 year experience of .Net MVC programming
– 2 – 4 year experience LINQ to SQL with Microsoft SQL Server
– 2 – 4 year experience of SQL Server and good understanding of different database models i.e. Relational model, Star Schema etc.
– Solid experience with GIT, Jenkins, JIRA
– Solid experience in n-tier architecture, service/object orientated design and implementation
– Understanding of micro-services
– Solid experience with REST services
– Solid experience with security implementation
– Experience with Automated Build Tools, ie. Octopus
– Understanding of accounting principles will be highly beneficial