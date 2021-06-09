Developer .Net MVC

Jun 9, 2021

The main functions:

Development and Maintenance on new and existing systems

Development

  • Effectively investigate, develop and maintain the Company’s in-house systems against the industry standards and the client requirements as part of an Agile team, working with senior developers
  • Develop software code complaint with the Company technical and security standards and guidelines.
  • Continuous system maintenance, bug fixes and enhancements as requested by the users.
  • Understand and interpret technical system functionality and specification
  • Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control
  • Ensure you self-develop your development skills by researching your domain

Documentation

  • Support the capturing of user stories and support senior developers with the impact and technical analysis where required
  • Ensure that relevant knowledge of the system exist by developing on-going technical, user requirement and user manual documentation.

Testing

  • Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems.
  • Assist the testing team with functional testing and create documentation like test plans, test scripts as necessary.

Planning

  • Contribute to Agile planning sessions and retrospectives
  • Participate in Agile Ceremonies – Daily standups/SCRUM sessions.

Desired Skills:

  • .Net MVC programming
  • LINQ to SQL
  • Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

– Exposure to the full software life cycle
– 3 – 6 year experience of .Net MVC programming
– 2 – 4 year experience LINQ to SQL with Microsoft SQL Server
– 2 – 4 year experience of SQL Server and good understanding of different database models i.e. Relational model, Star Schema etc.
– Solid experience with GIT, Jenkins, JIRA
– Solid experience in n-tier architecture, service/object orientated design and implementation
– Understanding of micro-services
– Solid experience with REST services
– Solid experience with security implementation
– Experience with Automated Build Tools, ie. Octopus
– Understanding of accounting principles will be highly beneficial

