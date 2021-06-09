Developer .Net MVC

The main functions:

Development and Maintenance on new and existing systems

Development

Effectively investigate, develop and maintain the Company’s in-house systems against the industry standards and the client requirements as part of an Agile team, working with senior developers

Develop software code complaint with the Company technical and security standards and guidelines.

Continuous system maintenance, bug fixes and enhancements as requested by the users.

Understand and interpret technical system functionality and specification

Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control

Ensure you self-develop your development skills by researching your domain

Documentation

Support the capturing of user stories and support senior developers with the impact and technical analysis where required

Ensure that relevant knowledge of the system exist by developing on-going technical, user requirement and user manual documentation.

Testing

Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems.

Assist the testing team with functional testing and create documentation like test plans, test scripts as necessary.

Planning

Contribute to Agile planning sessions and retrospectives

Participate in Agile Ceremonies – Daily standups/SCRUM sessions.

Desired Skills:

.Net MVC programming

LINQ to SQL

Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

– Exposure to the full software life cycle

– 3 – 6 year experience of .Net MVC programming

– 2 – 4 year experience LINQ to SQL with Microsoft SQL Server

– 2 – 4 year experience of SQL Server and good understanding of different database models i.e. Relational model, Star Schema etc.

– Solid experience with GIT, Jenkins, JIRA

– Solid experience in n-tier architecture, service/object orientated design and implementation

– Understanding of micro-services

– Solid experience with REST services

– Solid experience with security implementation

– Experience with Automated Build Tools, ie. Octopus

– Understanding of accounting principles will be highly beneficial

