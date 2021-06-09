DevOps Engineer at Parvana

DevOps Engineer (Parvana)
About the Client:
- In a world, where the internet and technology has altered the way we conduct business, our client helps their customers adapt, compete and grow their businesses.
Our client continuously improves their knowledge, skills, practices and tools that they use in order to deliver the latest technology solutions to their customers.
Responsibilities:
- Configuration of Docker containers for new Microservices and deploy them.
- Configuration of config files for docker containers.
- Creation of Jenkins pipelines as and when needed.
- Configuration of Prometheus and Grafana for monitoring of the docker containers.
- Infra Capacity Planning – Every Quarter to check the infra capacity utilization and make recommendations if upgrade is required, need to create a document with the utilization details.
- Work with the SIT Team to get the Microservices deployed in SIT environments for testing.
- Support the production deployments, change preparation, deploying the change on production as and when needed.
- Manage, troubleshoot and monitor data components such as Elasticsearch, Cassandra.
- Configure logging, monitoring using ELK stack for the Microservices.
- Troubleshooting problems QA and production environment as necessary.
- Documentation of investigations, new R&D, new processes, etc.
- Configuration of Nginx Proxy / API Gateway as and when needed.
- Configuration of New monitoring tools as per the requirement such as ELK, Prometheus, Grafana, AppDynamics, etc.
- Creation of custom shell scripts as and when required to automate certain tasks / processes.
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT qualification
Skills / Experience:
- 5+ years relevant work experience.
- Experience in the following:
- Setting up and deploying containers (Docker & Kubernetes).
- Proficiency in an OO programming language (PHP / Python / NodeJS / Go).
- Web stack applications (NGINX)
- Monitoring tools (ELK, Prometheus, Grafana, AppDynamics, etc.)
- Communication skills – good management and technical written and verbal skills essential.
- Sound end to end investigation and data analysis skills.
- Ability to solve complex problems on business applications and processes.
- Ability to interact with management, development and support teams.
Type:
- Contract
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]