Digital Account Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A forward-thinking Digital Account Manager, with creative flair and the ability to write compelling marketing content, is sought by a UK-based CRM/CX Digital Agency to join its team. Your role will include providing strategic guidance to clients, giving advice on best practice, broad based marketing, PR, SEO or PPC initiatives and business direction. You will also help secure new business and attend business pitches. If you love challenging the conventional, have a passion for people and analytics, possess strong business acumen and you come from a digital agency background, then this role is for you!DUTIES: Own and manage the client relationship within the digital agency you will be the main point of contact for your client accounts and are responsible for maintaining a high customer satisfaction rate.

Work on and set the upfront strategy you will be responsible for coming up with creative campaign ideas and marketing strategies that are aligned with client goals and objectives.

Understand and become totally integrated into the company, it’s goals, messaging and ideal customers (ensuring that all briefs to the specialist teams are detailed and provide all necessary knowledge of the client and their goals).

Own the success of the campaign a key part of your role will be to measure and report on all elements of marketing activity and implement changes where necessary.

Manage and co-ordinate regular updates to the client on the performance of marketing campaigns.

Respond to all incoming client queries and requests, attend all calls and meetings.

Maintain regular communication with the client, updating them on timelines, delivery dates, completed tasks, successes and anything else relating to their account activity this should also include any updates on a personal level that are relevant to the close relationship you have built with your client.

Meet regularly, onsite, with the marketing team, sales team and other internal stakeholders to discuss needed content/campaign activity, provide training and update them on results.

Execute small tasks on behalf of the client that dont require specialist support.

Understand the financial impact each account assigned has on the business and its objectives.

Maintain profitability on all client accounts, identifying any cases of over servicing, addressing any additional budgetary spend with the client and recommending areas for additional service fees.

Identify upsell opportunities and pitch other service offerings.

Develop junior members of the team ensuring that you demonstrate a hard-working ethic, great client service and a commitment to going over and beyond for the client and the organisation.

Ensure that your Account Director and the Client Services Director are kept up to date on important information regarding the account and have input into your accounts on an ad-hoc basis, ensuring that clients receive the exposure to Directors when required.

Attend any client-organised event to provide advice and support where necessary.

Immediately alert your Account Director and the Client Services Director of any client unhappiness and identify solutions or changes that need to be made to rectify any problem or to replace revenue.

At all times adhere to, promote and support the values and goals outlined in our company mission. Brief, manage and support Specialists Brief in all content and other pieces of work required to the relevant specialist team development, design, HubSpot implementation, PR, keyword research etc. and manage this effectively to ensure that deadlines are met, and goals achieved.

Support the specialists with client interviews and briefings.

Edit all content/review all outputs from the specialist teams and provide detailed, constructive feedback.

Communicate campaign performance back to the relevant specialists to help them better refine and optimise their activities. KPIs NPS

Client KPIs, e.g. lead volumes, website traffic etc.

Renewals

Upsell/cross-sell

Response times (SLA compliance)

Client meetings

Internal marketing activity, including company websites and social accounts REQUIREMENTS: Thorough understanding of the theory behind Inbound Marketing, website development, SEO, PR and PPC.

Able to write compelling marketing strategies and supporting literature.

Proven digital agency background.

Strong editing skills when it comes to reviewing a variety of content, including eBooks, blogs, videos, website copy etc.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Good commercial awareness i.e. needs to understand the industries that their clients are in and be up to date on current affairs.

Ability to liaise with local and international clients.

Proven experience of cost control and effective budgeting.

Strong presentation skills. ATTRIBUTES: Personable and likeable character.

High EQ (emotional intelligence).

Get what makes people tick they need to be a people person.

Organised and goal orientated.

Pro-active.

Team player.

Active interest in developing your own knowledge and understanding of new tactics and strategies.