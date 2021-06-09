Digital Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

The main purpose of this role is to effectively manage the gathering and analysis of business requirements from stakeholders for projects within the Digital Portfolio as well as support project delivery. The role will involve working within a collaborative digital team comprised of internal technical and business resources as well as external agencies and [URL Removed] into a BA Team Lead within the Strategic Project Office, the Digital Business Analyst will be required to follow an agile approach to gathering requirements which aligns to the agile version of the companys and governance [URL Removed] and Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant certification in Business Analysis

Minimum of 5 years Business Analysis experience, 3 of those working on digital projects;

Software Development Life Cycle experience, including testing methodologies

Agile delivery experience, SCRUM preferable

Experience in the Financial Services or Retail industry

Experience with development of web and mobile technologies

Advantageous: Product knowledge of retail store cards, credit cards, loans, etc.

Advantageous: Knowledge of Credit systems (Vision Plus, New business acquisition systems, etc.)

Advantageous: An understanding of application development, database and system design

Key Responsibilities:The position of digital business analyst includes, but is not limited to, the following key responsibilities:Collaborate with stakeholders to analyse, design and capture new and enhanced business processes and requirements:o Facilitate requirements workshops, maintain group focus and lead discussions toward stated goals, ensuring clear decisions are taken and decisions and actions are clearly and accurately minutedo Establish and clarify user requirements, and ensure that requirements are accurately specified o Prepare relevant requirements documentation e.g.: user stories and acceptance criteria, andensure that they are signed-off by the relevant stakeholderso Support the technical resources and vendors in the further elaboration of user stories intotechnical requirements ensuring alignment to original solution design and business requirements o Continually seek opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and identify opportunities for business improvementDrive delivery quality through effective testing and validation:o Ensure test team understands the full business requirement before handing over to the test team o Validate testing plans and testing outputso Ensure that the critical business scenarios are tested to meet the specificationso Ensure correct resolution for the defects raised (from opening the defect to closing it)o Assist the test team when communicating with external partners and vendors Throughout the agile project delivery life cycle:o PreparationSupport the project manager in the drafting of the project definition document which should include high level scope, time (key milestones), budget, key success criteria, quality measures, project team and key stakeholders, risks, issues, dependencies, communication planFacilitating the process of capturing and sign off of the product backlog with assistance from project manager, product owner and broader teamSupport the completion of the solution design and architectural validationo ExecutionSupport and be integrally involved in the execution of the sprint lifecycleSprint planning, Daily stand ups, Technical development and testing, Issue resolution and triage, Demonstration and RetrospectivesSupport full end to end integration testing as well as performance and security testing has taken placeo TransitionSupport change management plan including any necessary trainingSupport the post implementation testing with assistance from team and business stakeholdersSupport the handover to the service deskOnce the project is completed, ensure that the centralised process flows are kept up-to- date and are continuously improved where necessaryKey Competencies: Knowledge

A thorough understanding of best practice analysis methodologies with a focus on Agile practices;

A practical understanding of CX, UX and SEO considerations in website / mobile and digital development;

A practical understanding of HTML, CSS and Javascript;

A practical understanding of Google Analytics and SEM techniques;

Possess a broad knowledge of business and financial products;

A practical understanding of a product lifecycle;

Skills

Business acumen

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent facilitation and presentations skills

Effective relationship management and collaboration skills

Analytical with the ability to make good insightful decisions

Ability to influence appropriately

Ability to take the initiative, be assertive and think strategically.

Ability to deliver quality in a fast paced environment.

Attention to detail

Deadline driven

