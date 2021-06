Electrical Engineer

ELECTRICAL ENGINEER PREFERABLY WITH BACHELORS DEGREE IN ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUT DIPLOMA WILL BE CONSIDERED AS LONG AS THE INCUMBENT HAS A STRONG BACKGROUND IN THE REQUIRED INDUSTRY

TO PROVIDE ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SUPPORT WITHIN THE BUSINESS UNIT AND HAVE A SUCCESSFUL HISTORY IN ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING IDEALLY WITHIN THE MINING AND MINERALS SECTOR.

REPORTING TO THE ENGINEERING MANAGER TO PRODUCE COST EFFECTIVE AND TECHNICALLY SOUND DESIGNS WITHIN THE REQUIRED TIME FRAME TO SUPPORT PROJECT DELIVERABLES.

OFFER GENERAL PROJECT SUPPORT AND PROBLEM SOLVING ON TECHNICAL MATTERS ARISING.

USE KNOWLEDGE OF SCOPE ON CURRENT AND RECENT PROJECTS TO RE USE OF ENGINEERING WHERE POSSIBLE.

DEVELOP ELECTRICAL STRATEGY AND DESIGN CRITERIA TO SUIT THE UNIQUE PROJECT/ CLIENT REQUIREMENTS

GENERATE POST PROJECT FEEDBACK.

REVIEW AND APPROVE CABLE SCHEDULES THAT LIST CABLE DETAILS AND LENGTHS

GENERATE SCOPE OF WORK SPECIFICATIONS AND TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS WITHIN TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS FOR EACH PACKAGEAASSIST IN DEVELOPING , MANAGEING, AND CONTROLLING THE DISCIPLINE COST AND MAN HOUR ESTIMATES.

MAINTAIN SFFECTIVE ENGINEERING INPUT/ OUTPUT OF THE DESIGN OFFICE.

MAINTAIN AND INTERFACE WITH CLIENTS, SUPPLIERS AND CONTRACTORS TO MEET PROJECT OBJECTIVES.

REULARLY REVIEW AND CONTRIBUTE TOWARDS IMPROVEMENT OF PROCEDURES AND SYSTEMS

APPLY QUALITY PROCEDURES AND GUIDELINES

MOMITOR VENDOR QUALITY AND SITE QUALITY

PRODUCE REGULAR PROJECT STATUS REPORTS

MUST HAVE AT LEAST 5 YEARS EXPERIENCE IN A PROJECT OR ENGINEERING BACKGROUND IN MINING ESSENTIAL.

Desired Skills:

MINING PLATINUM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

