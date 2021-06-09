Embedded Software Engineer at Fourier Recruitment

My clientis looking for a talented Software Engineer with embedded experience to join theirteam in Stellenbosch.They are looking for a full timeSoftware Engineerin theirStellenboschoffice. In this role you will be responsible for carrying out software development in C, C++ or other selected languages for new products and [URL Removed] be willing to do an assessmentTeam working remotely, but will be needed at the office when requiredWil be required to travel to the USA, Canada and TaiwanAll SA citizens with disability welcome to apply You will be expected to:

Design, implement and test software modules using C/C++ in an embedded environment

Find the technical root cause of a variety of problems, and provide reliable solutions using sound problem-solving techniques

Demonstrate the ability to complete well defined complex tasks and/or projects

Contribute towards software requirements, architecture, detailed design and test plans

Participate in peer reviews in the areas of software designs, algorithm designs and software development

Offer process improvement suggestions

Exemplifymission of creating superior products that are essential to our customers’ lives, and take ownership in contributing to Garmins image and culture

Be based within daily commuting distance from our office in Techno Park, Stellenbosch

You may also:

Contribute to PC tools development using C#

Help drive exploration into new technologies and technical research

Contribute to radar algorithm development and optimisation using MATLAB

Be required to travel to the USA, Canada and TaiwanMinimum Requirements

Relevant Bachelors Degree in Engineering or Computer Science

At least 2 -5 years of experience in embedded software development

SKILLS

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, and can comfortably communicate and collaborate with team members in USA, Canada, Taiwan and Europe

Ability to achieve goals while working in a fast-paced, collaborative team environment

Must possess proficiency in writing embedded software in C/C++

Eagerness to learn, ability to self-start and seek opportunities to improve processes

Strong preference will be given to candidates with experience in designing and testing electronic hardware.

The following would be highly advantageous: o Familiarity with version control tools (e.g. Git) and Continuous Integration

Knowledge and experience with radar signal processing and algorithm development

Knowledge of communications protocols such as UART, SPI, I2C, and CAN, and the ability to test and debug these using tools such as logic analysers

Knowledge of wireless communications, including Bluetooth, Wi-fi and ANT+

Experience with ARM processors and assembly language

Knowledge of Agile (Scrum) software development methodology

A personal passion for fitness, health and wellness

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

