Our client, a leading business services company that provides shared services to it’s portfolio of investee companies, is seeking a dynamic fully qualified financial accountant (SAIBA, SAIPA or AGA qualified) to join its Cape Town team.
General activities include: SARS, COIDA, UIF submissions, Payroll, Accounting, Supplier & Debtor management, Reporting.
Desired Skills:
- VAT Accounting
- Financial Accounting
- VAT reporting
- Debtors
- Payroll Administration
- Statutory Accounting
- uif
- Inventory Management
- Qualified Accounting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Professional Accountant
- Southern African Institute of Business Accountants
About The Employer:
A leading business services company that provides shared services to it’s portfolio of investee companies based in Cape Town.