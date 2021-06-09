Financial Accountant

Our client, a leading business services company that provides shared services to it’s portfolio of investee companies, is seeking a dynamic fully qualified financial accountant (SAIBA, SAIPA or AGA qualified) to join its Cape Town team.

General activities include: SARS, COIDA, UIF submissions, Payroll, Accounting, Supplier & Debtor management, Reporting.

Desired Skills:

VAT Accounting

Financial Accounting

VAT reporting

Debtors

Payroll Administration

Statutory Accounting

uif

Inventory Management

Qualified Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Professional Accountant

Southern African Institute of Business Accountants

About The Employer:

A leading business services company that provides shared services to it’s portfolio of investee companies based in Cape Town.

