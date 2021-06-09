Financial Accountant

Jun 9, 2021

Our client, a leading business services company that provides shared services to it’s portfolio of investee companies, is seeking a dynamic fully qualified financial accountant (SAIBA, SAIPA or AGA qualified) to join its Cape Town team.

General activities include: SARS, COIDA, UIF submissions, Payroll, Accounting, Supplier & Debtor management, Reporting.

Desired Skills:

  • VAT Accounting
  • Financial Accounting
  • VAT reporting
  • Debtors
  • Payroll Administration
  • Statutory Accounting
  • uif
  • Inventory Management
  • Qualified Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • South African Institute of Professional Accountant
  • Southern African Institute of Business Accountants

About The Employer:

A leading business services company that provides shared services to it’s portfolio of investee companies based in Cape Town.

