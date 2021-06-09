Financial Controller at Shatterprufe

The closing date for applications will be Wednesday, 30 June 2021.

Shatterprufe is the leading manufacturer and distributor of OE Auto and aftermarket replacement glass products. The company manufactures genuine Shatterprufe laminated windscreens and Armourplate toughened automotive safety glass products. Three automotive glass plants manufacture over 4 million pieces of laminated and toughened glass a year for customers worldwide. Shatterprufe products are installed by Original Motor manufacturers in Southern Africa.

Main job purpose:

To assume overall accountability for the financial reporting of the Site and to support the site manufacturing management team in achieving the financial and operational objectives set out for the plant and assume an active role in the management activities of the site management team and be a custodian of good Corporate Governance in order to ensure that integrity is maintained in the reporting of the financial performance of the Plant.

Main Objective:

Drive Business results through World Class Controller function in order to impact business results by ensuring short interval controls are in place, driving cost saving initiatives, adhering to strict budget controls and sound Corporate Governance and Internal Controls.

Ensuring stock accuracy and working capital optimisation by auditing cycle counts, reviewing stock for slow moving items and optimising stock holding in working with the Logistics and Planning Manager.

Provide accurate Financial Reporting, Budgets and Forecasts and to ensure all balance sheet items are reconciled.

Accurate costing of products, identifying cost saving opportunities and reviewing of loss percentage’s and standards.

Provide support for site management team by calculating financial impact of any decisions to be taken and being part of the CI teams.

Provide value adding reporting and assisting in achieving site strategic goals.

To ensure the Cost Accountant is effectively managed and held accountable through performance and disciplinary procedures, and that staff are developed and mentored through the talent management and IDP processes to drive capability in business.

Deliver accurate, timely and appropriate forecasts and budgets in line with the business time-table and meet all other reporting deadlines.

Ensure effective communication of relevant information to all stakeholders to support effective decision making for the business.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Matric.

Bcom Accounting Degree.

Knowledge:

Financial Accounting Principles.

Cost Accounting Principles, product costing and analysis.

Budgets and forecasting.

Reporting and presentation of financial results.

Corporate Governance.

Working knowledge of integrated SAP.

Knowledge of the CPA.

Sound IFRS knowledge.

Skills:

Computer skills.

Negotiation skills.

Communication skills (verbal and written).

Presentation skills.

Analytical skills.

Customer orientation.

Planning and organising.

Listening skills.

Leadership skills.

Experience:

5 years Management Accounting experience.

3 years’ experience.

5 years in large manufacturing costing environment.

Desired Skills:

Management Accounting

Cost Accounting

Manufacturing Costing

Product Costing

Budgets and forecasting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position