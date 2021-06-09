FORKLIFT MECHANIC at Headhunters

Jun 9, 2021

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Forklift Mechanic

Educational & Training Requirements:

  • Grade 12/N2 or equivalent
  • Qualified forklift mechanic or relevant other trade qualification

Experience Required:

  • Must have a minimum of 5 years experience in a similar field with mechanical, hydraulic and electrical experience pertaining to forklifts
  • General working knowledge of auto electrical systems (ignition,starting, charging, illumination)

Job Requirements & Responsibilities:

  • Complete 100% schedules correctly and return on time
  • Generic daily checks to be done on all forklifts
  • Major breakdowns to be reported internally and with Toyota
  • Weekly reports on forklifts
  • Two quotes to be obtained prior to work being done
  • Work place to be kept neat and tidy
  • Must have the correct tools and tools must be in good condition
  • Adhere to OHS Act and guidelines
  • Any other reasonable request

Please note that, should you not receive a response on your application within 2 weeks after applying, your application was unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position