FORKLIFT MECHANIC at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Forklift Mechanic

Educational & Training Requirements:

Grade 12/N2 or equivalent

Qualified forklift mechanic or relevant other trade qualification

Experience Required:

Must have a minimum of 5 years experience in a similar field with mechanical, hydraulic and electrical experience pertaining to forklifts

General working knowledge of auto electrical systems (ignition,starting, charging, illumination)

Job Requirements & Responsibilities:

Complete 100% schedules correctly and return on time

Generic daily checks to be done on all forklifts

Major breakdowns to be reported internally and with Toyota

Weekly reports on forklifts

Two quotes to be obtained prior to work being done

Work place to be kept neat and tidy

Must have the correct tools and tools must be in good condition

Adhere to OHS Act and guidelines

Any other reasonable request

Please note that, should you not receive a response on your application within 2 weeks after applying, your application was unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position