FORKLIFT MECHANIC at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Forklift Mechanic
Educational & Training Requirements:
- Grade 12/N2 or equivalent
- Qualified forklift mechanic or relevant other trade qualification
Experience Required:
- Must have a minimum of 5 years experience in a similar field with mechanical, hydraulic and electrical experience pertaining to forklifts
- General working knowledge of auto electrical systems (ignition,starting, charging, illumination)
Job Requirements & Responsibilities:
- Complete 100% schedules correctly and return on time
- Generic daily checks to be done on all forklifts
- Major breakdowns to be reported internally and with Toyota
- Weekly reports on forklifts
- Two quotes to be obtained prior to work being done
- Work place to be kept neat and tidy
- Must have the correct tools and tools must be in good condition
- Adhere to OHS Act and guidelines
- Any other reasonable request
