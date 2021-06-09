Full Stack Developer

Mid to senior level Full Stack Developer with minimum 5 years’ experience in a Digital Web Development or similar environment and at least 5 years’ Javascript frameworks experience required for this media communications company to support its newsletter management system.

Minimum requirements:

Diploma or Degree required

5 years’ experience in a Digital Web Development or similar environment required

5 years’ experience with JavaScript frameworks required

Strong digital and technological skills required

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Ajax/XML/Json

CMS System

Basic PHP and ASP to filter

SEO implementation

UI Widgets

Hosting server management

MySQL

Apache

Nginx

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

