Full Stack Developer

Jun 9, 2021

Mid to senior level Full Stack Developer with minimum 5 years’ experience in a Digital Web Development or similar environment and at least 5 years’ Javascript frameworks experience required for this media communications company to support its newsletter management system.

Minimum requirements:

  • Diploma or Degree required
  • 5 years’ experience in a Digital Web Development or similar environment required
  • 5 years’ experience with JavaScript frameworks required
  • Strong digital and technological skills required
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • Ajax/XML/Json
  • CMS System
  • Basic PHP and ASP to filter
  • SEO implementation
  • UI Widgets
  • Hosting server management
  • MySQL
  • Apache
  • Nginx

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • developer
  • full stack developer
  • digital web development
  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Ajax
  • CMS
  • Javascript Framework
  • Full Stack Development
  • PHP
  • SEO
  • Apache
  • Nginx

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position