Mid to senior level Full Stack Developer with minimum 5 years’ experience in a Digital Web Development or similar environment and at least 5 years’ Javascript frameworks experience required for this media communications company to support its newsletter management system.
Minimum requirements:
- Diploma or Degree required
- 5 years’ experience in a Digital Web Development or similar environment required
- 5 years’ experience with JavaScript frameworks required
- Strong digital and technological skills required
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Ajax/XML/Json
- CMS System
- Basic PHP and ASP to filter
- SEO implementation
- UI Widgets
- Hosting server management
- MySQL
- Apache
- Nginx
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful
