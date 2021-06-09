General Manager at Emerald Resort & Casino

Emerald Resort & Casino is looking for a Hotel General Manager with proven experience within the Hospitality Industry.

MAIN OBJECTIVES OF ROLE

To provide guests with consistently high standards of service, quality and delivery providing value in line with the Brand offering

To provide focus, direction, leadership for all hotel management and staff as well as contractors which translates into the guest experience

QUALIFICATIONS

Formal related qualification or extensive managerial experience

REQUIRED MINIMUM WORK EXPERIENCE

Extensive background in all areas of management, with special emphasis in either finance, law, human resources and some knowledge and experience in all three areas. Proven track record in the efficient and effective management of operations and employees through subordinate managers and supervisors

TECHNICAL KNOWLEGDE/COMPETENCIES & BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

Excellent understanding, knowledge and experience of the Hotel industry

Sound knowledge of people management principles

Computer literacy

Physical stamina

Work irregular hours

Neat, well-groomed and professional appearance

Company core values and culture

Company business model and strategy

Internal policies, processes and procedures

Internal operation system Organisational structure

Business structures (networking)

Written and verbal contracts

Express and implied ethical responsibilities

Develop a service culture for the Hotel consistent with the Brand and Central Office requirements

Conduct market research and competitor analysis for the node within which the hotel resides

Prepare, set and implement financial controls and procedures as per Company requirements for the Hotel

Writing reports and commentaries related to Hotel performance

Generating recommendations for improvement to product and service delivery in all Hotel Areas

DESCRIPTION OF TASKS:

FINANCE – (Input methods used)

? Prepare and manage hotel budgets and Profit Forecasts

– Rates Strategies

– Yield Management

– Expense Control

– Cost of Sales

? Prepare and manage Capex requirements and budgets against cash flow

? Analyse Financial Statements and statistics and prepare reports and commentary

? Manage and rectify all audit requirements

? Manage Head Count and Salaries

? Board Papers (where applicable)

? Purchasing policies and procedures

FINANCE – Output/Standards/ Expected Results

? Budget preparation – expenditure and revenue in line with Company Instructions

? Information for Budget Preparation is requested and analysed from previous years performance

? Revenue and Yield Management is tracked and necessary corrective action implemented

? Prepare monthly statistical reports on Property Management System, Market Segmentation and Yield

? Expense Control Sheets signed off and checked against budget

? Oversee departmental cost of sales and assist in rectifying deviations identified

? Check Operating Equipment and Stock Controls including stock takes and rectification of deviations identified

? Monitor and analyse business trends and adjust Profit Forecast accordingly

? Effective control measures and procedures are implemented in the management of budgets

? Identify Capex in line with Special Projects and operational requirements,

? Prepare commentary regarding financial performance of the Department in line with Company procedures and standards

? Implement all audit requirements and rectify deviations thereof

? Analyse and manage data integrity reports and rectify deviations thereof

? Maintain Head Counts in line with budgets and hotel trends

? Board Packs prepared in line with Unit formats and deadlines for Managed Properties

? Compliance with Central Office nominated Suppliers and all Purchasing procedures

HUMAN RESOURCES – (Input methods used)

? Recruitment and Selection

? Training and Development Programmes

? Internal Promotions and Succession Plans

? Employment Equity

? Mentoring

? Empowered, motivated and competent staff

? HR Policies, Procedures and Legislation

? House Rules

? Human resources administration/records

? Management of Performance and conduct

? Internal Communication and regular meetings

? Professional and well-groomed team

HUMAN RESOURCES – Output/Standards/ Expected Results

? Team have a clear sense of direction and purpose

? Team know their roles and responsibilities

? Team are aware of and comply with all fire, hygiene, health and safety regulations

? Team are trained and developed to fulfil their potential and deliver exceptional service

? To ensure internal promotions against identified succession plan including Employment Equity

? Identify potential talent and provide mentorship against identified performance gaps

? Team are motivated and empowered to use their initiative in delivering exceptional service to hotel guest

? Team related records are maintained and confidentiality thereafter managed

? Oversee the monitoring of team performance and feedback

? Managers performance is constantly monitored and feedback given both formally and informally and corrective action is taken timeously

? Quarterly Team Meetings are held to keep team informed of developments which affect them

SALES AND MARKETING – (Input methods used)

? Sales Strategies

? Sales Meetings

? Marketing Visits

SALES AND MARKETING – Output/Standards/ Expected Results

? Develop the Hotel Sales Strategy in line with the Hotel Business Plan

? Check Sales Statistics for Central Office Sales and Marketing and attend Sales Meetings

? Regular (weekly) Key Account and travel Agents visits with Sales Manager

OPERATIONS – (Input methods used)

? Strategies and Action Plans

? Monitoring performance against Action Plans

? Setting Policies and Procedures

? Daily Operations Management Checklists

? Occupancy Statistics

? Sales Mix

? Night audit management reports

? Site Inspection

? Repairs and Maintenance

? Daily Communication Meetings

OPERATIONS – Output/Standards/ Expected Results

? Develop short and long term Hotel Strategies to deliver on the hotel and organization Mission, Vision and Values

? Check on Heads of Department Action Plan development and implementation

? Implementation of and adherence to policies and procedures for all areas of Hotel Operations

Daily checking of Operations Management Checklist via the Daily Operations Communications Meetings – checklist items signed off

SERVICE – (Input methods used)

? Guest Satisfaction Tracking System

? Tracking of Loyalty Programmes

? Service Standards

? Guest Liaison

? Event Planning

? Compliment and Complaints

Meet and Greet – VIP’s

SERVICE – Output/Standards/ Expected Results

? Monitor Guest Satisfaction Tracking System Results and Loyalty Programme usage. Rectify deviations identified

? Ensure that the Brand promise is delivered upon by all staff

? Maintain regular contact with guests in the hotel

? Address any complaints that have been elevated to the General Manager

? Correspond timeously to complaints and compliments

? Personal Contact with guests both in the hotel and via telephone and e mail

? Meet and greet all hotel guest VIP’s and Key Accounts

SELF MANAGEMENT AND PERFORMANCE OWNERSHIP – (Input methods used)

? Be open to and actively work with constructive criticism on own performance

? Liaise with colleagues to work together and provide consistent, excellent service as a team

? Demonstrate willingness to help each other

? Give and receive direct constructive feedback

? Take ownership and accountability for tasks and activities and demonstrate effective self management

? Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

? Support and drives the business’ core values

SELF MANAGEMENT AND PERFORMANCE OWNERSHIP – Output/Standards/ Expected Results

? Open to constructive feedback and continuously drives to develop own skills and knowledge

? Business’s core values are recognised and supported

? Works to meet team objectives, respecting others and offering assistance proactively where needed

Desired Skills:

Hospitality Industry

Hotel Management

casino management

Hospitality

Reporting

Finance

Human Resources

Sales And Marketing

Hotel Operations

Learn more/Apply for this position