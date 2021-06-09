General Manager Technical

POSITION : GENERAL MANAGER- TECHNICAL

LOCATION : NORTHERN SUBURBS, CAPE TOWN

SALARY : MARKET RELATED

Main purpose of the role:

To apply insight and understanding to the general operational areas within the business. Manage operational and financial performance and to contribute to building the client base and portfolio. Ensure strategic client retention solutions and integrate these with the sales, business development, service excellence and people management processes. To ensure a culture that focuses on business development, relationship building, client retention and service excellence.

Key Skills and Experience

Grade 12/Matric completed

Relevant Diploma/National Diploma/Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering

Min 5 year expertise at senior management level in leading large teams of professionals and staff

Must have Financial management or Budget management

Must have managed Contracts e,g GCC , NEC, JBCC not only SLA.

Must have experience in Bids and Tenders.

Good knowledge of soft and Technical skills in a Property and Facilities Management environment

Good understanding of legislation and legal requirements of corporate operations

General business acumen, and good understanding of corporate governance requirements and applications

Sound knowledge of generating, maintaining, and managing contracts and SLA’s

Experience in drafting business plans and marketing plans

Good financial experience in generating budgets, financials and income statements

Experienced in generating KPI’s and delivering on them

Good understanding of Corporate structuring, grading and staff deployment skills

Understanding of Employment Equity and Labour Relations

Understanding of financial accounting and billing systems and structures

Understanding of IT and operational IT requirements

Key Accountabilities

Manage Contracts

Grow Clients and new Business/Contracts.

Develop certain Marketing material.

Implement and maintain Quality standards.

Staff Management

Manage Various Operations Functions such as:-

Health and Safety

Manage Policies and Procedures

Development and implementation of the quality management system and continually improving its effectiveness.

