Graphic Designer – Fashion/Apparel Graphic Designer
The ideal candidate will have strong creative graphic design experience in the fashion/apparel industry to work in an environment that is dynamic and fast-paced.
The Position: We’re looking for an organized Graphic Designer to be office based in Midrand, Johannesburg. The pay range on offer is R20 000.00 to R25 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV, Portfolio and Payslip to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Fashion Design experience will be contacted.
Portfolio: Please share a link to a portfolio of projects completed (if permissible)
Requirements:
- Completed Matric
- Completed a related Graphic Design qualification – essential
- 3+ years experience as a Fashion Graphic Designer
- Must have a good understanding of written and verbal communication
- Must be able to work independently and be responsible enough to work without supervision
- Must be a Self-Starter with a highly organized mind
- Ability to work in a self-driven, complex environment with multiple and changing priorities
- Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables
- Knowledge of layouts, graphic fundamentals, typography, print and web
- Strong Fashion Graphic Design skills
- Managing a project from brief to final artwork with minimal supervision
- Creativity
- Flexibility
- Attention to Detail
- Deadline-orientated
- Desktop Publishing tools and Graphic Design
Skills:
- A thorough understanding of Adobe programs (InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator)
- Experience working for a Fashion/Apparel retailer
- A keen interest in fashion
- Creative design background
- High attention to detail
- Ability to liaise with the Head Designer, Marketing Manager and Operations team
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Deadline driven
- Innovative
Technologies:
Must be proficient in:
- Adobe photoshop
- Illustrator
- After effects
- Adobe premier pro
- WordPress
- InDesign
- Lightroom
- Graphic Design skills
- Developing creative standards
- Illustration tools
- Desktop Publishing skills
- Multimedia Content Development
- Social Media Developer
- Photography
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- Graphic Design
- Fashion Graphic Design
- Fashion
- Apparel
- InDesign
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric