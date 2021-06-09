Graphic Designer

Graphic Designer – Fashion/Apparel Graphic Designer

The ideal candidate will have strong creative graphic design experience in the fashion/apparel industry to work in an environment that is dynamic and fast-paced.

The Position: We’re looking for an organized Graphic Designer to be office based in Midrand, Johannesburg. The pay range on offer is R20 000.00 to R25 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV, Portfolio and Payslip to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Fashion Design experience will be contacted.

Portfolio: Please share a link to a portfolio of projects completed (if permissible)

Requirements:

Completed Matric

Completed a related Graphic Design qualification – essential

3+ years experience as a Fashion Graphic Designer

Must have a good understanding of written and verbal communication

Must be able to work independently and be responsible enough to work without supervision

Must be a Self-Starter with a highly organized mind

Ability to work in a self-driven, complex environment with multiple and changing priorities

Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables

Knowledge of layouts, graphic fundamentals, typography, print and web

Strong Fashion Graphic Design skills

Managing a project from brief to final artwork with minimal supervision

Creativity

Flexibility

Attention to Detail

Deadline-orientated

Desktop Publishing tools and Graphic Design

Skills:

A thorough understanding of Adobe programs (InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator)

Experience working for a Fashion/Apparel retailer

A keen interest in fashion

Creative design background

High attention to detail

Ability to liaise with the Head Designer, Marketing Manager and Operations team

Strong interpersonal skills

Deadline driven

Innovative

Technologies:

Must be proficient in:

Adobe photoshop

Illustrator

After effects

Adobe premier pro

WordPress

InDesign

Lightroom

Graphic Design skills

Developing creative standards

Illustration tools

Desktop Publishing skills

Multimedia Content Development

Social Media Developer

Photography

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

Graphic Design

Fashion Graphic Design

Fashion

Apparel

InDesign

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

