Graphics Designer

We are eager to appoint a Mid Weight Graphic Designer who is punctual, determined, diligent and has a can-do attitude and a keen interest in Digital Media including Social Media.

Job Description

Create a variety of designs for both online and print

Engage with Clients during Content Creation Sessions and Meetings

Keep up to the latest Trends & Design Techniques

Keep up with the latest Design Requirements across all online Platforms

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Relevant Graphic Design Qualification – (Diploma / Degree)

2-5 Years Industry Experience

Excellent Adobe Illustrator / InDesign / Photoshop Skills

Reside in the Midrand / Kyalami area

*Please note that if you have not had a response within 14 days please consider your

application unsuccessful.

Introduction

Desired Skills:

Adobe Illustrator

Matric

Diploma

Degree

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Graphic / Print / Packaging Design

Learn more/Apply for this position