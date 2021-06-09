Graphics Designer

Jun 9, 2021

We are eager to appoint a Mid Weight Graphic Designer who is punctual, determined, diligent and has a can-do attitude and a keen interest in Digital Media including Social Media.

Job Description

  • Create a variety of designs for both online and print
  • Engage with Clients during Content Creation Sessions and Meetings
  • Keep up to the latest Trends & Design Techniques
  • Keep up with the latest Design Requirements across all online Platforms

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric
  • Relevant Graphic Design Qualification – (Diploma / Degree)
  • 2-5 Years Industry Experience
  • Excellent Adobe Illustrator / InDesign / Photoshop Skills
  • Reside in the Midrand / Kyalami area

*Please note that if you have not had a response within 14 days please consider your
application unsuccessful.
Introduction

Desired Skills:

  • Adobe Illustrator
  • Matric
  • Diploma
  • Degree

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Graphic / Print / Packaging Design

Learn more/Apply for this position