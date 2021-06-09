Graphics Designer

We are eager to appoint a Mid Weight Graphic Designer who is punctual, determined, diligent and has a can-do attitude and a keen interest in Digital Media including Social Media.
Job Description
- Create a variety of designs for both online and print
- Engage with Clients during Content Creation Sessions and Meetings
- Keep up to the latest Trends & Design Techniques
- Keep up with the latest Design Requirements across all online Platforms
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- Relevant Graphic Design Qualification – (Diploma / Degree)
- 2-5 Years Industry Experience
- Excellent Adobe Illustrator / InDesign / Photoshop Skills
- Reside in the Midrand / Kyalami area
*Please note that if you have not had a response within 14 days please consider your
application unsuccessful.
