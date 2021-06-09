Group IT Manager : Identity and Access Management

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Complete configuration, installation and support of server infrastructure using Microsoft Windows Server as per the agreed specifications
  • Troubleshoot and resolve Server related issues as and when they are identified
  • Overseee the maintaining of IAM application stacks, server operating systems and perform standard maintenance.
  • Managing assigned projects and program components to delivery services in accordance with established objectives.
  • Call management
  • Responding to inquiries to provide technical assistance and support
  • Supervising the administration of systems and servers to ensure availability of services
  • Any other duties assigned by management
  • Designing, building, deploying and maintaining server infrastructures, both virtual and physical
  • Perform/Automating daily system integrity checks
  • Performing regular tests to confirm optimal working conditions of implemented configurations
  • Managing, monitoring and reporting of performance and other issues

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Education and Experience

  • Tertiary technical qualification or a similar with Microsoft Idenity and Access Mangement technologies
  • Experience in matured enterprise Operation Centres
  • A minimum of 8 years of experience managing an enterprise-wide Microsoft IT environment.
  • Prior working knowledge of vendor management as well as interactions with senior business leaders essential.
  • Prior experience in financial services preferable.
  • Experience with MS AD (DNS; CS; MIM; DS; etc) and external DNS management is essential
  • Experience with alternative tools such as AWS/Azure IAM would be an advantage

