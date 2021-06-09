Group IT Manager : Identity and Access Management Platforms
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Complete configuration, installation and support of server infrastructure using Microsoft Windows Server as per the agreed specifications
- Troubleshoot and resolve Server related issues as and when they are identified
- Overseee the maintaining of IAM application stacks, server operating systems and perform standard maintenance.
- Managing assigned projects and program components to delivery services in accordance with established objectives.
- Call management
- Responding to inquiries to provide technical assistance and support
- Supervising the administration of systems and servers to ensure availability of services
- Any other duties assigned by management
- Designing, building, deploying and maintaining server infrastructures, both virtual and physical
- Perform/Automating daily system integrity checks
- Performing regular tests to confirm optimal working conditions of implemented configurations
- Managing, monitoring and reporting of performance and other issues
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Education and Experience
- Tertiary technical qualification or a similar with Microsoft Idenity and Access Mangement technologies
- Experience in matured enterprise Operation Centres
- A minimum of 8 years of experience managing an enterprise-wide Microsoft IT environment.
- Prior working knowledge of vendor management as well as interactions with senior business leaders essential.
- Prior experience in financial services preferable.
- Experience with MS AD (DNS; CS; MIM; DS; etc) and external DNS management is essential
- Experience with alternative tools such as AWS/Azure IAM would be an advantage