Instrumentation Technician at Defy Appliamces LTD

He is responsible for the maintenance, calibration, repair of all quality equipment’s and laboratory equipment

Ensures the overall managements of all the instruments in accordance with the standards required

He proposes improvement activity and he’s giving support to the activity.

He’s responsible to create preventive maintenance plans and applies it for all the quality equipment and laboratory equipment

He’s responsible to generate documents as SOP/Work Instruction related to quality equipment and laboratory equipment.

He’s responsible of installing, commissioning and testing new equipment and processes

He’s directly responsible with health and safety and with reduction of the accident and risk.

He will participate at all technical training program.

Desired Skills:

Instrumentation

preventative maintenanace

Calibration

Electrical Troubleshooting

standard operating procedures

Electrical Testing

Fault Finding

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Consumer Goods Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Instrument & Equipment Installation / Repair

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Defy Appliances is a South African white goods manufacturing company and is the largest manufacturer and distributor of major domestic appliances in Southern Africa. The company manufactures and develops a range of large appliances from gas stoves, refrigerators, washing machines and tumble dryers to continuous clean ovens and convection ovens.

It currently operates two factories:

– Jacobs (Durban) – manufactures free-standing stoves, built-in ovens and hobs, tumble dryers.

– Ezakheni (Ladysmith) – manufactures electric chest freezers and electric [URL Removed] company manufactured its first product, electric stoves, in 1932. In July 2011, the company was bought by Turkish based Arelik as part of its plan to expand into emerging markets in AfricaDefy in Ezakheni has an open vacancy for an Instrumental Technician. Successful candidates will be working within the Ezakheni Factory (Ladysmith)

Learn more/Apply for this position