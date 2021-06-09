Junior Back-End Developer

Our client is a media communications company and the full-stack developer will support its newsletter management system as well as working on strategic software builds, using both back-end and front-end skills required
Minimum Qualifications and experience:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Applicable Diploma or Degree
- At least 5 years experience in Digital Web Development or a similar environment
- At least 5 years’ experience with Javascript frameworks.
- Experience with Microsoft Office suite
Non-technical skills:
- Ability to meet tight deadlines
- Operates well under pressure
- Work with minimal supervision
- Good problem-solving abilities
- Innovative and quick thinking
- Pays attention to detail and accuracy
- A team player
- Has a sense of urgency
- Is thorough and committed to continuous self-development/study
Desired Skills:
- Digital Web Development
- Javascript frameworks
- Microsoft Office suite
- Strong digital and technological skills
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Ajax/XML/JSON
- CMS systems
- Image work
- Basic PHP and ASP to filter
- SEO Implementation
- UI Widgets
- Hosting server management
- MySQL
- Apache
- Nginx
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree