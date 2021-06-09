Junior Back-End Developer

Our client is a media communications company and the full-stack developer will support its newsletter management system as well as working on strategic software builds, using both back-end and front-end skills required

Minimum Qualifications and experience:

Matric (Grade 12)

Applicable Diploma or Degree

At least 5 years experience in Digital Web Development or a similar environment

At least 5 years’ experience with Javascript frameworks.

Experience with Microsoft Office suite

Non-technical skills:

Ability to meet tight deadlines

Operates well under pressure

Work with minimal supervision

Good problem-solving abilities

Innovative and quick thinking

Pays attention to detail and accuracy

A team player

Has a sense of urgency

Is thorough and committed to continuous self-development/study

Desired Skills:

Digital Web Development

Javascript frameworks

Microsoft Office suite

Strong digital and technological skills

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Ajax/XML/JSON

CMS systems

Image work

Basic PHP and ASP to filter

SEO Implementation

UI Widgets

Hosting server management

MySQL

Apache

Nginx

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

