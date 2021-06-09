Junior BI – Master Data Administrator (Contract)

My client is a successful FMCG company based in Winelands/Paarl area and are searching for a unique junior indivudual for a 12 month full time contract. Applicants should have skills in extraction, SQl querying, report development and data capturing skills.
Requirements:
- Matric AND completed BSc degree with Maths/Stats
- 2 years working experience in a BI / MIS department
- 1 years experience working with ERP System data
- 1 years experience with SQL Queries
- 1 years experience in report development
- Data Capturing / Typing skills – Accurate and fast
- Advanced Excel skills (Macros, Pivots, VBA’s)
- Experience in a production/manufacturing enviroment is highly advantageous
Please submit a detailed Word Version of your CV to [Email Address Removed]