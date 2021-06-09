Junior BI – Master Data Administrator (Contract)

My client is a successful FMCG company based in Winelands/Paarl area and are searching for a unique junior indivudual for a 12 month full time contract. Applicants should have skills in extraction, SQl querying, report development and data capturing skills.

Requirements:

Matric AND completed BSc degree with Maths/Stats

with Maths/Stats 2 years working experience in a BI / MIS department

in a BI / MIS department 1 years experience working with ERP System data

1 years experience with SQL Queries

1 years experience in report development

Data Capturing / Typing skills – Accurate and fast

– Accurate and fast Advanced Excel skills (Macros, Pivots, VBA’s)

skills (Macros, Pivots, VBA’s) Experience in a production/manufacturing enviroment is highly advantageous

Please submit a detailed Word Version of your CV to [Email Address Removed]

