Junior Buyer

Our client is a provider of waste management solutions across multi-industry spectrum. They are looking for a Buyer with experience and knowledge of procurement processes to assist the team with ordering and RFQs nationally. The space is fast paced and requires someone who can think out of the box and on their feet. The key to succeed here will also come from applying the things you’ve learnt during your Diploma or Degree [Email Address Removed] your CV to [Email Address Removed] , if you feel equal to the task.
Desired Skills:
- experience and knowledge of procurement processes to assist the team with ordering and RFQs nationally
- RFQ
- Central Purchasing
- Retail Buying
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- included