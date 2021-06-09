Junior Supply Chain Analyst
Preference will be given to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Location: Midrand
Position Overview:
Our client, whom is well-established within the Supply Chain and Logistics industry, is looking to hire a Junior Supply Chain Analyst.
This role will form part of the Supply Chain Optimisation team based at their office in Midrand. The aim of the team is to provide clients with the relevant information and analysis to identify, test and implement various supply chain cost saving opportunities and aid the implementation thereof. The Junior Supply Chain Analyst will also be responsible for the site safety program and ensure that the environment supports the safety of all employees.
Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:
- Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in Supply Chain Analysis
- Supply Chain and Project Management experience
- B.Eng Industrial Qualification
- Advanced knowledge of MS Excel
- SQL experience
- Experience in Data Analysis
- PowerBI experience
- Promoting Process Improvement
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Supply Chain Management
- Project Management
- B.Eng Industrial Qualification
- Supply Chain Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A well-established company within the Supply Chain and Logistics industry.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus