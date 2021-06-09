Junior Supply Chain Analyst

Preference will be given to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Midrand

Position Overview:

Our client, whom is well-established within the Supply Chain and Logistics industry, is looking to hire a Junior Supply Chain Analyst.

This role will form part of the Supply Chain Optimisation team based at their office in Midrand. The aim of the team is to provide clients with the relevant information and analysis to identify, test and implement various supply chain cost saving opportunities and aid the implementation thereof. The Junior Supply Chain Analyst will also be responsible for the site safety program and ensure that the environment supports the safety of all employees.

Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in Supply Chain Analysis

Supply Chain and Project Management experience

B.Eng Industrial Qualification

Advanced knowledge of MS Excel

SQL experience

Experience in Data Analysis

PowerBI experience

Promoting Process Improvement

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A well-established company within the Supply Chain and Logistics industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

