Key Account Manager at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a market leader in the print and packaging sector, seeks to employ a qualified and experienced Key Account Manager, with experience in the packaging, print or FMCG Sectors, to take over the business development and key account management in both the South African and Sub-Saharan African regions.

The position will require travelling on a regular basis to various regions for business development, as well as to existing customers, in order to maintain the companys market leader status. The position reports to the Sales Manager for the African region and there will be synergy between other global sites where relationships will need to be built,

Requirements to meet for consideration

You will have completed a degree in Sales and Marketing or Business Management, coupled with 5 plus years experience in business development, key account management and export controls requirements, specifically in the print, packaging or FMCG markets.

You must have had proven experience in developing and maintaining long-term customer relationships, as well as being innovative and creative in your strategy development.

Ideally you will have managed quality related problems being the intermediary between the plants and the customer, have a sound knowledge of export trade, facilitate payment queries from customers, compiling and managing budgets and forecast existing customer orders through to production and related channels.

You will be a team player, self motivated, organised and creative, with a strong customer focus and have good communication and leadership skills.

