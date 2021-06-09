Legal Assistant at Tax Consulting SA

Our young, dynamic and skilled Legal Department is seeking a professional Legal Administrative Assistant to fulfil a critical support role. This role requires the Legal Administrative Assistant to oversee administrative and secretarial tasks within a team admitted attorneys and, from time to time, the managing partner by performing a range of clerical duties.
The ideal candidate should be impeccably detail-orientated and must possess exceptional skills to enable the team to operate efficiently in their day-to-day tasks. These skills specifically include excellent written and verbal communication skills, proficiency with Microsoft Office applications such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel, strong organisational abilities and effective time-management.
The candidate should also portray strong traits of strategic planning, resourcefulness and must be able to thrive and adhere to strict deadlines in a busy and target driven environment.
Duties and Responsibilities including but not limited to:
- Provide administrative support to a team of Admitted Attorneys
- Occasionally engaging with clients through email correspondence
- Creating and maintaining accurate tracking reports for the Legal Department which includes:
- Marketing
- Expansion of Legal Team
- Internal and external deliverables and active matters
- Invoicing
- Filing of documents
- Maintain attorneys’ calendars by scheduling consultations, depositions, and meetings
- Answer and screen phone calls, and when necessary, redirect calls
Requirements:
- Associate qualification in legal studies or related field is preferred
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a corporate administrative role
- In-depth knowledge of legal documents and associated terminology
- Adept technological skills
- Skilled with MS Office, PowerPoint and Excel
- Impeccable written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to multi-task, manage time sensitive documents and have exceptional organisational skills in a fast-paced environment
- Must be able to function optimally in a busy, pressurised team-oriented environment
Desired Skills:
- MS Office
- Excel & Powerpoint
- Legal terminology
- Highly Organised
- Deadline driven
- Resourceful
- Excellent communication skills
- In-depth knowledge of legal documents and associated terminology
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Accounting
- 2 to 5 years Drafting & Paralegal