Legal Assistant at Tax Consulting SA

Our young, dynamic and skilled Legal Department is seeking a professional Legal Administrative Assistant to fulfil a critical support role. This role requires the Legal Administrative Assistant to oversee administrative and secretarial tasks within a team admitted attorneys and, from time to time, the managing partner by performing a range of clerical duties.

The ideal candidate should be impeccably detail-orientated and must possess exceptional skills to enable the team to operate efficiently in their day-to-day tasks. These skills specifically include excellent written and verbal communication skills, proficiency with Microsoft Office applications such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel, strong organisational abilities and effective time-management.

The candidate should also portray strong traits of strategic planning, resourcefulness and must be able to thrive and adhere to strict deadlines in a busy and target driven environment.

Duties and Responsibilities including but not limited to:

Provide administrative support to a team of Admitted Attorneys

Occasionally engaging with clients through email correspondence

Creating and maintaining accurate tracking reports for the Legal Department which includes:

Marketing

Expansion of Legal Team

Internal and external deliverables and active matters

Invoicing

Filing of documents

Maintain attorneys’ calendars by scheduling consultations, depositions, and meetings

Answer and screen phone calls, and when necessary, redirect calls

Requirements:

Associate qualification in legal studies or related field is preferred

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a corporate administrative role

In-depth knowledge of legal documents and associated terminology

Adept technological skills

Skilled with MS Office, PowerPoint and Excel

Impeccable written and verbal communication skills

Ability to multi-task, manage time sensitive documents and have exceptional organisational skills in a fast-paced environment

Must be able to function optimally in a busy, pressurised team-oriented environment

Desired Skills:

MS Office

Excel & Powerpoint

Legal terminology

Highly Organised

Deadline driven

Resourceful

Excellent communication skills

In-depth knowledge of legal documents and associated terminology

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Accounting

2 to 5 years Drafting & Paralegal

