Legal Assistant at Tax Consulting SA

Jun 9, 2021

Our young, dynamic and skilled Legal Department is seeking a professional Legal Administrative Assistant to fulfil a critical support role. This role requires the Legal Administrative Assistant to oversee administrative and secretarial tasks within a team admitted attorneys and, from time to time, the managing partner by performing a range of clerical duties.

The ideal candidate should be impeccably detail-orientated and must possess exceptional skills to enable the team to operate efficiently in their day-to-day tasks. These skills specifically include excellent written and verbal communication skills, proficiency with Microsoft Office applications such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel, strong organisational abilities and effective time-management.

The candidate should also portray strong traits of strategic planning, resourcefulness and must be able to thrive and adhere to strict deadlines in a busy and target driven environment.

Duties and Responsibilities including but not limited to:

  • Provide administrative support to a team of Admitted Attorneys
  • Occasionally engaging with clients through email correspondence
  • Creating and maintaining accurate tracking reports for the Legal Department which includes:
  • Marketing
  • Expansion of Legal Team
  • Internal and external deliverables and active matters
  • Invoicing
  • Filing of documents
  • Maintain attorneys’ calendars by scheduling consultations, depositions, and meetings
  • Answer and screen phone calls, and when necessary, redirect calls

Requirements:

  • Associate qualification in legal studies or related field is preferred
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a corporate administrative role
  • In-depth knowledge of legal documents and associated terminology
  • Adept technological skills
  • Skilled with MS Office, PowerPoint and Excel
  • Impeccable written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to multi-task, manage time sensitive documents and have exceptional organisational skills in a fast-paced environment
  • Must be able to function optimally in a busy, pressurised team-oriented environment

Desired Skills:

  • MS Office
  • Excel & Powerpoint
  • Legal terminology
  • Highly Organised
  • Deadline driven
  • Resourceful
  • Excellent communication skills
  • In-depth knowledge of legal documents and associated terminology

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Accounting
  • 2 to 5 years Drafting & Paralegal

