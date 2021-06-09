Logisitcs and Stores Controller

Jun 9, 2021

Seeking experienced Logistics and Stores Controller to take responsibility for Receiving, Packing, Distribution, Stock, etc in great company.

To qualify for this role, you will need:

  • Matric
  • Related post matric qualification a plus
  • 4years logistics experience
  • Pastel or other ERP software
  • Driver’s license

Desired Skills:

  • Logistics
  • Warehousing and distribution

About The Employer:

Well established company in the electronics and technical industry that offers an open and friendly work environment

Learn more/Apply for this position