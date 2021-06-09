Magento Developers at Red Ember Recruitment

Meeting with the design team to discuss the needs of the company

Building and configuring Magento 1x and 2x eCommerce websites

Coding of the Magento templates

Developing Magento modules in PHP using best practices

Designing themes and interfaces

Setting performance tasks and goals

Troubleshooting integration issues

Develop and manage e-commerce websites, web applications and web sites

Analyze, design, code, debug, test, document & deploy applications

Participate in project & deployment planning

Requirements

Updating website features and security patches

Advanced knowledge of Magento, JavaScript, HTML, PHP, CSS, and MySQL

Experience with complete eCommerce lifecycle development

Understanding of modern UI/UX trends

Knowledge of Google Tag Manager, SEO, Google Analytics, PPC, and A/B Testing

Good working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator

Must be a self-starter & be able to work with minimum supervision in modules/extensions development/customization in theme integration/customization

Experience in API creation/integration

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting Magento Developers.

Consultant: Ricardo Dyson

