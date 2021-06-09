Magento Developers at Red Ember Recruitment

Our Client is currently recruiting Magento Developers.

  • Meeting with the design team to discuss the needs of the company
  • Building and configuring Magento 1x and 2x eCommerce websites
  • Coding of the Magento templates
  • Developing Magento modules in PHP using best practices
  • Designing themes and interfaces
  • Setting performance tasks and goals
  • Troubleshooting integration issues
  • Develop and manage e-commerce websites, web applications and web sites
  • Analyze, design, code, debug, test, document & deploy applications
  • Participate in project & deployment planning

Requirements

  • Updating website features and security patches
  • Advanced knowledge of Magento, JavaScript, HTML, PHP, CSS, and MySQL
  • Experience with complete eCommerce lifecycle development
  • Understanding of modern UI/UX trends
  • Knowledge of Google Tag Manager, SEO, Google Analytics, PPC, and A/B Testing
  • Good working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator
  • Must be a self-starter & be able to work with minimum supervision in modules/extensions development/customization in theme integration/customization
  • Experience in API creation/integration

About The Employer:

Consultant: Ricardo Dyson

