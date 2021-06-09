Maintenance Officer at Sentech SOC LTD

Middelburg Operations invites applications from qualifying and interested candidates who will be responsible for maintenance of the Eastern Region Infrastructure (site building and roads) and assist with maintaining mast infrastructure and satellite dishes, antenna installation and replacements and assist the technicians and electricians.

The prospective applicant should have the following:

Grade 12 and basic experience in general hand – skills

Minimum of two years practical experience in a mechanical / electrical / cleaning industry / as a handyman / installation assistant and or in an infrastructure maintenance environment.

A valid code EB/C driver’s license with PDP category D and ability to drive a motor vehicle. Applicant to undergo driving assessment during interview.

A valid code 8 driver’s license and ability to drive responsibly

Good communication skills

Good physical health and not suffer the fear of heights

Ability to climb masts (up to 300m)

Willingness to travel long distances and long hours when required

Willingness to work over holidays and weekends when required

Ability to function well in a team situation

Willingness to work away from home in remote areas on regular basis

Must be motivated and should be able to take initiative and responsibility for his/her own career development within Sentech

Willing to undergo annual medical assessments to evaluate fitness for mast climbing

Reside within 20km radius from the OC

Be contactable

The job responsibilities include the following:

Maintain masts infrastructure & satellite dishes

Maintain satellite installations

Maintained equipment

Maintained buildings and vehicles

Controlled casual labour

Correctly reporting the exact status of the infrastructure

Assist technicians/ electrician

Do standby on rotational basis

Loading and off – loading of equipment and instruments as instructed

Responsible to control assigned site store and stock levels

Function as part of a technical team

Maintained E & M and HVAC equipment at first line level Technical competencies required:

Compliance with SHE requirements

Infrastructure maintenance

Basic mechanical skills

Hand skills

Power tool skills

Scaffolding erection and inspection

Knowledge and understanding of the procurement process followed within Sentech.

Core Competencies required:

Communication (Verbal Skill and Reasoning)

Problem Solving

Teamwork

Sentech will give preference to suitable candidates who add to the cultural and gender diversity of the company.

If you are interested and meet the required criteria as described above, please send your CV on/or before 18 June 2021

Appointment will be done in accordance with Employment Equity Plan of the organisation. People with disabilities will be given preferences and they are encouraged to apply.

Medical examinations will be undertaken before successful appointment depending on the nature of the position.

Sentech reserves the right not to appoint.

Desired Skills:

Maintenance

?Basic mechanical skills

