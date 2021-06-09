Manager Field Sales

LegalWise seeks to employ a Manager: Field Sales to supervise the sales activities of a team of Independent Contractors by providing direction, guidance and support for the purpose of achieving new business targets.

You will be responsible for:

Preparing, in conjunction with the Manager: Business Development, monthly, weekly and daily plans to ensure the achievement of new business volume and quality targets for a field sales team, in line with company strategic objectives.

Implementing, monitoring and ensuring achievement of agreed sales plans.

Responsible for selling quality of stop order business with high second, third and further premium collection rates.

Driving continuous improvement in own and team performance.

Continuous monitoring, in the field, the quality of the new business application forms as completed by the Independent Contractors, to ensure applications are completed accurately and in line with company requirements.

Addressing any concerns and/ or irregularities pertaining to new business applications with Independent Contractors timeously and effectively.

Effective monitoring of all sales activities in respect of the teams’ performance to ensure achievement of set sales targets.

Reporting to the Manager: Business Development in respect of all sales activities within agreed time frames timeously and accurately.

Recruitment and retention of a sales team of Independent Contractors.

Proactively sourcing and following up on leads whereby the sale of a LegalWise Membership is the desired outcome.

Identifying opportunities for revenue generation and presents such proposals to the Manager: Business Development for consideration.

Keeping abreast of new products and product development from competitors and provide feedback to management.

Operating and managing the Company Vehicle in line with applicable Policies and Standard Operating Procedures and relevant legislative requirements.

Responsible for the sound utilisation of company assets by the team inclusive of Vehicles and mobile devices in line with applicable Policies and Standard Operating Procedures, and reporting any problems thereof timeously.

Acts as a custodian of the LegalWise brand ensuring adherence to relevant Standard Operating Procedures, including brand standards, dress code and Uniform Standard Operating Procedure.

Effective utilisation and maintaining of branded merchandising material (e.g. gazebos and flags) and vehicle branding.

Demonstrating an awareness and understanding of relevant legislation governing business practices ensuring that the sales practices are compliant. Reporting of any non- compliance matters timeously.

Contributing to revenue generation for the business by assisting the team of Independent Contractors with the achievement of new business targets.

Qualifications and experience required:

Matric/Grade 12 or recognised equivalent.

Proven experience in recruiting and supervising a team of Independent Contractors to meet and exceed new business targets.

Skills and competencies required:

Proven success in field sales.

Stop order sales experience advantageous.

Must speak English fluently.

Ability to speak one other official African language.

Must have the ability to build rapport with people, motivate and inspire people.

Must have good networking skills.

Must be resilient and determined in nature.

Must be computer literate.

Other requirements:

Psychometric assessments will be a requirement.

Valid drivers’ license and valid Professional Driving Permit (PrDP) essential.

A willingness to travel, act independently and work after hours.

Must relocate at own cost.

ITC/ Qualification/ Criminal checks will be a requirement.

Desired Skills:

networking skills

target driven

hardworking

Computer Literate

field sales

Recruiting

PDP

Drivers Licence

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Who we are

LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.

Equity Statement

LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Funeral Plan

Group Life Cover

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position