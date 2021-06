MECHANICAL DESIGNER

SENIOR MECHANICAL DESIGNER PREFERABLY WITH PLATINUM EXPERIENCE BUT MINING TYPE BACKGROUND ESSENTIAL. TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ON SITE DESIGNS AND PROJECT MODIFICATIONS FOR THIS NEW PLATINUM MINING PROJECT. SITE BASED [URL Removed] JOIN THE ON SITE MANAGEMENT TEAM.

SOLID EDGE AND AUTOCAD

Desired Skills:

MINING PLANT EXPERIENCE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position