Money Laundering Investigator – Pipeline at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
To assist the Money Laundering Coordinator to monitor, identify and investigate any suspicious financial client account transactions in accordance with all legal and statutory requirements of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act 38 of 2001 (“FICA”), Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act 33 of 2004 (“POCDATARA”) and all related legislation within Capitec Bank.
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 1 year’s investigative experience within a financial / banking environment
Ideal:
- Proven experience in a financial or legal institution or investigative environment (i.e. credit / forensics / bad debt recovery, etc.)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant qualification in Finance or Internal Auditing
Knowledge
Minimum:
Knowledge of:
- Investigative processes
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- Legislation regarding money laundering control and combating of terrorist financing
- KYC procedures
- Customer set up on Bancs system
- Legislation, regulations and legal principles applicable to the financial industry and money laundering and terrorist financing control
- Investigative methodology and techniques
- EFT knowledge
- Basic regulatory principles and processes understanding
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Analytical Skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Attention to Detail
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Business writing skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Analysing
- Learning and Researching
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Writing and Reporting
Additional Information
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work flexible hours (including Saturdays and Public Holidays)
- Clear criminal and credit record
