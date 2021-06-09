Murex Business Analyst

Im looking for a BA with Murex experience and must love Numbers. numbers, maths and formulars – this is mandatory

The BA’s must understand:

Risks and credit methodology

Functional requirements on how data can be moved they will be required to work with data engineers and Quants i.e how to measure data and take these samples to a team of Quants and data engineers who will be required to move data to Murex risk watch/Risk Compare

They are required to know general Risk Legal, Regulatory and Yellow Messaging

No Tools are required, Word Excel Documents and Test Packs

The BA must understand the Quantitative data of a bond, Modelling data on a bond, integration of source data and data points in a system, collect data, apply methodology, bring in other info like coupon rates and how to apply the methodology, understand the maturity date calculations of a bond.

Desired Skills:

murex

Credit

Requirement Gathering

Business analysis

