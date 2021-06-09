Murex Business Analyst

Jun 9, 2021

Im looking for a BA with Murex experience and must love Numbers. numbers, maths and formulars – this is mandatory

The BA’s must understand:

  • Risks and credit methodology
  • Functional requirements on how data can be moved they will be required to work with data engineers and Quants i.e how to measure data and take these samples to a team of Quants and data engineers who will be required to move data to Murex risk watch/Risk Compare
  • They are required to know general Risk Legal, Regulatory and Yellow Messaging
  • No Tools are required, Word Excel Documents and Test Packs
  • The BA must understand the Quantitative data of a bond, Modelling data on a bond, integration of source data and data points in a system, collect data, apply methodology, bring in other info like coupon rates and how to apply the methodology, understand the maturity date calculations of a bond.

Desired Skills:

  • murex
  • Credit
  • Requirement Gathering
  • Business analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position