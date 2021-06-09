Murex Business Analyst

Im looking for a BA with Murex experience and must love Numbers. numbers, maths and formulars – this is mandatory
The BA’s must understand:
- Risks and credit methodology
- Functional requirements on how data can be moved they will be required to work with data engineers and Quants i.e how to measure data and take these samples to a team of Quants and data engineers who will be required to move data to Murex risk watch/Risk Compare
- They are required to know general Risk Legal, Regulatory and Yellow Messaging
- No Tools are required, Word Excel Documents and Test Packs
- The BA must understand the Quantitative data of a bond, Modelling data on a bond, integration of source data and data points in a system, collect data, apply methodology, bring in other info like coupon rates and how to apply the methodology, understand the maturity date calculations of a bond.
Desired Skills:
- murex
- Credit
- Requirement Gathering
- Business analysis