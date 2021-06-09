National Account Lead – IVD Sales

Preference will be given to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Midrand

Position Overview:

A global pioneer in pharmaceuticals; IVD Devices and diagnostics has a new opportunity available for a National Account Lead.

The main purpose of the National Account Lead is to lead the strategic delivery of the overall territory team and business to grow market share in the industry of IVD Devices.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

Minimum Requirements:

Completed NQF 7/8 qualification in Sales, Marketing, Commerce, or Medical Science

5 – 7 Years’ experience in a Commercial role in IVD or Pharma Sales

2 Years People Leadership and Management experience

Must have knowledge of local market legislations and policies

Must be willing to travel nationally and internationally

Desired Skills:

Market Legislations and Policies

IVD

Pharma Sales

Commercial Sales Experience

Medical Science Legislation and Policies

Account Lead

People Leadership

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

A global pioneer in pharmaceuticals; IVD Devices and diagnostics.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

