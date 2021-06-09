National Account Lead – IVD Sales

Preference will be given to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Location: Midrand
Position Overview:
A global pioneer in pharmaceuticals; IVD Devices and diagnostics has a new opportunity available for a National Account Lead.
The main purpose of the National Account Lead is to lead the strategic delivery of the overall territory team and business to grow market share in the industry of IVD Devices.
Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:
Minimum Requirements:
- Completed NQF 7/8 qualification in Sales, Marketing, Commerce, or Medical Science
- 5 – 7 Years’ experience in a Commercial role in IVD or Pharma Sales
- 2 Years People Leadership and Management experience
- Must have knowledge of local market legislations and policies
- Must be willing to travel nationally and internationally
Desired Skills:
- Market Legislations and Policies
- IVD
- Pharma Sales
- Commercial Sales Experience
- Medical Science Legislation and Policies
- Account Lead
- People Leadership
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus