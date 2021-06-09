Network Operation Centre Manager at Capitec Bank Ltd

Jun 9, 2021

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the Network Operation Centre function

  • Ensuring the 24x7x365 NOC is fully functional and delivering its SLA’s
  • Escalation point for all staff across the teams
  • Work with 2nd and 3rd line support to ensure speedy resolution of issues

Experience

Min:

  • 5 years’ experience within an Capitec IT Operations environment
  • Experience of working in a regulated environment
  • Experience of successfully adhering to strict Service Level Agreements
  • Management of a 24x7x365 operations environment and operations teams
  • Management of NOC environments

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Must have detailed knowledge of :

  • General IT skills
  • Batch monitoring
  • Control-M processing
  • Unix/Wintel platforms
  • Backup process
  • Application monitoring
  • Incident and Problem Management

Must have a sound understanding of:

  • IT Operations in a banking environment
  • General concepts around IT systems and infrastructure

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Willingness to travel between Stellenbosch and Bellville Offices
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

