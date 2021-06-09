Network Operation Centre Manager at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the Network Operation Centre function

Ensuring the 24x7x365 NOC is fully functional and delivering its SLA’s

Escalation point for all staff across the teams

Work with 2nd and 3rd line support to ensure speedy resolution of issues

Experience

Min:

5 years’ experience within an Capitec IT Operations environment

Experience of working in a regulated environment

Experience of successfully adhering to strict Service Level Agreements

Management of a 24x7x365 operations environment and operations teams

Management of NOC environments

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Must have detailed knowledge of :

General IT skills

Batch monitoring

Control-M processing

Unix/Wintel platforms

Backup process

Application monitoring

Incident and Problem Management

Must have a sound understanding of:

IT Operations in a banking environment

General concepts around IT systems and infrastructure

Skills

Communications Skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Willingness to travel between Stellenbosch and Bellville Offices

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Learn more/Apply for this position