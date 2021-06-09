Network Operation Centre Manager at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
Responsible for the Network Operation Centre function
- Ensuring the 24x7x365 NOC is fully functional and delivering its SLA’s
- Escalation point for all staff across the teams
- Work with 2nd and 3rd line support to ensure speedy resolution of issues
Experience
Min:
- 5 years’ experience within an Capitec IT Operations environment
- Experience of working in a regulated environment
- Experience of successfully adhering to strict Service Level Agreements
- Management of a 24x7x365 operations environment and operations teams
- Management of NOC environments
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Must have detailed knowledge of :
- General IT skills
- Batch monitoring
- Control-M processing
- Unix/Wintel platforms
- Backup process
- Application monitoring
- Incident and Problem Management
Must have a sound understanding of:
- IT Operations in a banking environment
- General concepts around IT systems and infrastructure
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Willingness to travel between Stellenbosch and Bellville Offices
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required