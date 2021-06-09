Package Lead- Project Manager- Tailings

Jun 9, 2021

Our client based in Northern Cape is looking for a Package Lead Project Manager-Tailings. This role will have responsibility for the entire start-up of the project from planning, procurement, construction and operations

Qualification

  • Mechanical or Chemical Engineering Degree
  • Project Manager Qualification

Responsibilities

  • Remining and reclaiming plan for the tailing storage feasibility
  • Process and tailing storage feasibility experience essential
  • Design the feasibility plan for the Company

Visit [URL Removed] for more information

Learn more/Apply for this position