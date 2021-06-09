Package Lead- Project Manager- Tailings

Our client based in Northern Cape is looking for a Package Lead Project Manager-Tailings. This role will have responsibility for the entire start-up of the project from planning, procurement, construction and operations

Qualification

Mechanical or Chemical Engineering Degree

Project Manager Qualification

Responsibilities

Remining and reclaiming plan for the tailing storage feasibility

Process and tailing storage feasibility experience essential

Design the feasibility plan for the Company

Visit [URL Removed] for more information

Learn more/Apply for this position