Our client based in Northern Cape is looking for a Package Lead Project Manager-Tailings. This role will have responsibility for the entire start-up of the project from planning, procurement, construction and operations
Qualification
- Mechanical or Chemical Engineering Degree
- Project Manager Qualification
Responsibilities
- Remining and reclaiming plan for the tailing storage feasibility
- Process and tailing storage feasibility experience essential
- Design the feasibility plan for the Company
